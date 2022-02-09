ERIE — The Cochranton boys basketball team won its fourth straight game on Tuesday with a 61-42 win at Iroquois.
Jaiben Walker led all scorers with 23 points, ten of which came at the free throw line. Wyatt Barzak scored 13, Chase Miller added 11 and Landon Homa chipped in 10.
The Cards started strong and ended strong in the Region 2 bout. The Red Birds allowed seven points in the first quarter and six in the fourth.
With the win, Cochranton is 8-10 overall and 6-4 in the region. They host Eisenhower on Friday for another region matchup.
Cochranton (61)
Walker 6 10-13 23, Barzak 5 3-5 13, Miller 5 0-2 11, Homa 3 2-2 10, Carroll 1 0-0 3, Hoffman 0 1-2 1.
Totals 20 16-24 61.
Iroquois (42)
Briggs 7 0-0 17, Burkhardt 3 0-0 9, Combust 4 0-0 9, Ct. Carpenter 2 0-0 5, Co. Carpenter 1 0-0 2.
Totals 17 0-0 42.
Cochranton;14;13;18;16;—;61
Iroquois;7;14;15;6;—;42
3-point goals: Cochranton —Homa 2, Walker, Miller, Carroll; Iroquois — Briggs 3, Burkhardt 3, Carpenter, .
Records: Cochranton 8-10, 6-4 Region 2; Iroquois 2-14, 1-8 Region 2.
Panthers defeat Union City
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown boys basketball team defeated Region 2 opponent Union City 65-56 on Tuesday night to extend its winning streak to five games. The Panthers improve to 9-1 in the region and 14-4 overall.
Four Panthers players ended the game in double figures. Henry Shaffer led all scorers with 23 points. Shaffer made eight shots from the field while going 4 of 7 from the free throw line.
Brady Greco added 14 points while Jaden Wilkins scored 11 points. Isaac Johnson contributed 11 points. Johnson earned nine of his points from the free throw line. As a team, the Panthers finished 17 of 25 from the line.
Saegertown looks to continue its winning ways on Friday at Region 2 foe Youngsville. The game will begin at 7 p.m.
Saegetown (65)
Shaffer 8 4-7 23, Greco 4 3-4 14, Wilkins 5 1-4 11, Johnson 1 9-10 11, Balog 2 0-0 4, Yoder 1 0-0 2.
Totals 21 17-25 65.
Union City (56)
Post 6 2-2 14, Bennett 4 6-7 14, Drayer 6 0-1 12, Desimone 1 1-3 9, Shaffer 1 5-8 7.
Totals 18 14-21 56.
Saegertown 17 15 13 20 — 65
Union City 13 9 12 22 — 56
3-point goals: Saegetown — Greco, Shaffer; Union City — Desimone 2.
Records: Saegertown 14-4, 9-1 Region 2 ; Union City 8-10, 6-4 Region 2.
Dogs fall short in the pool
ERIE — The Meadville boys and girls swimming teams both lost on Monday night. The boys team lost to Cathedral Prep 102-32 while the girls team fell to Villa Maria Academy 125-49. However, a few Bulldogs picked up some notable results during the meet.
Maura Bloss won the girls 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:00.45. Bloss later won the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.65.
Olivia Philbrick won the girls 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.76. Philbrick also placed second in the 50 yard freestyle in 25.42 seconds.
Brielle Cheney had another first place finish for the 'Dogs in the girls 100 yard breaststroke with a of 1:14.27.
The girls also placed second in the 200 yard freestyle relay. The team of Bloss, Skyler Bland, Jaidyn Jordan and Jenna Bosco finished the relay with a time of 1:49.96.
In the boys' competition, Isaac Johnson won the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:03.49. Johnson also placed second in the 100 yard butterfly after finishing in 55.61 seconds.
Johnson was also a part of the Bulldogs' team that finished second in the 200 yard medley relay. Johnson, Braden Bosco, Aiden Mahoney and Matt Wilpula finished with a time of 1:58.41.
The boys secured another second place finish in the 200 yard freestyle relay. The team of Mahoney, Wilpula, Jayden Headrick and Aiden Rudolph finished with a time of 2:13.65.
The Bulldogs will return to the pool on Thursday at 6 p.m. when they take on Erie High School.
Cards down Franklin 42-18
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton wrestling team defeated Franklin 42-18 on Tuesday. With the win, the Cardinals improve to 8-3 on the season.
Following a Knights forfeit at 160, Stetson Boozer got things started at 172. Boozer defeated Jonah Heckathrone via fall in 3:09. Noah McMaster won a 6-0 decision at 189 over Hunter Marsteller to give the Cardinals another three points.
The Knights then turned things around after winning three consecutive matches at 215, 285 and 106, respectfully. The wins by the Knights made it 15-12 Cardinals.
The Knights forfeited again at 113 and then earned a win at 120 to make it 21-15 Cardinals.
The Cardinals then gained some separation after earning four consecutive wins. Blake Foulk got things started at 126 when he defeated Crue Etzel in a 17-0 technical fall in 4:50. Jack Martinec (132) and Stephen Martinec (138) also won via technical fall. Both Martinecs earned 15-0 wins. Willis Morrell earned the Cardinals final win of the night at 145 after besting Logan Gavin in a fall in one minute.
Cochranton will next participate in sections at Meadville Area Senior High School on Feb. 18-19.