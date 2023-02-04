CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs boys basketball team beat Maplewood 53-21 in a Region 3 contest at The Devils Den on Friday.
The Blue Devils started hot and outscored the Tigers 14-4 in the first quarter. Cambridge kept momentum and led 39-9 at halftime.
Three Blue Devils finished in double digits. Josh Reisenauer led the way with 14 points. Parker Schmidt and Owen Riley added 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Maplewood was paced by Jacob Woge with 12 points. The Tigers are 2-17 overall and 1-8 in the region. Maplewood will host Eisenhower on Tuesday.
Cambridge Springs extended its winning streak to 10 games. The Devils’ last loss was on Dec. 20 to North East. Cambridge is 12-4 overall and 8-0 in the region. Cambridge will play a non-region game at Greenville on Wednesday.
Maplewood (21)
Woge 4 3-4 12, C. Peterson 1 0-0 3, Burk 0 2-4 2, Williams 1 0-0 2, Beuchat 1 0-0 2.
Totals 7 5-8 21.
Cambridge Springs (53)
Reisenauer 6 2-2 14, Schmidt 6 1-2 13, Riley 5 0-0 12, Counasse 1 2-2 4, Campbell 1 0-0 2, Simmerman 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 0-0 2.
Totals 22 7-8 53.
Maplewood;4;5;0;12;—;64
Cambridge Springs;14;25;8;6;—;53
3-point goals: Maplewood — C. Peterson; Cambridge Springs — Riley 2.
Records: Maplewood 2-17, 1-8 Region 3; Cambridge Springs 13-4, 9-0 Region 3.
Crawford Christian girls win 42-26
WEST MIFFLIN — The Crawford Christian Academy girls basketball team beat Pittsburgh Christian Academy 42-26 on Friday.
Abryanna Epps paced the Chargers with 16 points, eight of which came from the free throw line. Gracie Oakes and Emma Walton added 10 points each.
Crawford Christian is 11-5 this season. The Chargers will play at Jamestown on Tuesday.
Crawford Christian (42)
Epps 4 8-9 16, Walton 4 0-4 10, G. Oakes 5 0-0 10, Frantz 1 2-4 4, Zurcher 1 0-1 2.
Totals 16 10-18 42.
Pittsburgh Christian (26)
Dannah 5 0-0 10, Mary 2 0-0 6, Reagan 2 0-0 4, Ellie 1 1-2 3, Gabby 0 2-4 2, Kaybella 0 1-2 1.
Totals 10 4-8 26.
Crawford Christian;15;12;6;9;—;42
Pittsburgh Christian;7;7;5;7;—;26
3-point goals: Pittsburgh Christian — Mary 2.
