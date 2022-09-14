CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs girls volleyball team beat Youngsville 3-0 (25-9, 25-16, 25-13) in a Region 1 matchup on Tuesday.
Claire Mumford led the Blue Devils in kills with seven. Audrey Bullock and Brooke Edlred added five and three, respectively.
Bullock paced the defense with 10 digs while Kylee Miller had seven. Kenda Boozer dished 18 assists.
Cambridge will host Tidioute Charter on Thursday for another Region 1 battle.
Bulldogs outlast Huskies
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP — The Meadville girls volleyball team beat Harbor Creek 3-2 (18-25, 25-16, 25-16, 23-25, 15-10) in a non-region match on Tuesday.
Emma Parks led the attack with 38 kills and added 12 digs. Feeding her was setter Elliott Schleicher with 47 assists. Schleicher also added 16 digs and three aces.
Kendall Mealy contributed nine kills and seven digs. Sydney Holt added 18 digs.
Meadville will play at Fort LeBoeuf on Thursday in another non-region match.
Lady Eagles sweep Beavers
CORRY — The Conneaut girls volleyball team swept Corry 3-0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-19) in a non-region match on Tuesday.
Kaylee Mattera led the team with 12 kills, 10 digs and two aces. Lainie Harrington added nine kills, Sylvia Prebor had six and Kenzie Wensel had seven.
Ginger Woods tallied six kills and six blocks. Paris Karastury had 14 digs and Ashley Crabb added 10. Payten Karastury dished 30 assists.
Conneaut will play at McDowell on Tuesday.
Cochranton sweeps Tidioute
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton girls volleyball team swept Tidioute Charter on Tuesday 3-0 (25-8, 25-8, 25-3).
Devyn Sokol had eight kills while Eve Pfeiffer added four. Brooklyn Needer had six aces and five kills. Dana Jackson tallied 20 assists. The team combined for 20 aces.
Cochranton is 4-0 in region action and overall on the year. The Cardinals will host North East today at 7 p.m.
Crawford Christian beats Conneaut, Ohio
CONNEAUT, Ohio — The Crawford Christian Academy Chargers beat Conneaut, Ohio, 7-3 on Tuesday.
Conneaut scored the first goal of the game, but CCA answered and led 3-1 at halftime. Crawford Christian outscored Conneaut 4-2 in the second half to secure the win.
“We started slowly,” Conneaut Christian Academy head coach Steven Mattocks said. “Conneaut scored first so we were really flat.”
Ben Wise scored four goals for CCA and added two assists. Ethan Mattocks scored twice and had one assist. Hannah Mattocks scored once. Lance Flint and Adam Chupp each added one assist.
“We did some formation changes. I moved Ben from midfield back up front,” Mattocks said. “It took some getting used to but I was happy with the offensive production.”
The formation change moved Dan Tyson from the front line to defense.
“I felt like Tyson did a super job for us tonight,” Mattocks said. “He’s played all over the place for us in his time here.”
Crawford Christian Academy is 3-2 and will host Sharon on Thursday.
Eagles win non-region match
CONNEAUT LAKE — The Conneaut boys golf team beat Conneaut, Ohio, in a non-region match on Tuesday at Oakland Beach Golf Club.
Maxx Feather and Robert Gowetski led the Eagles with a 43 and a 44, respectively. Charlie Woods carded a 47 and Aiden Tyson a 48 for a team score of 182 to Conneaut, Ohio’s, 200.
Meadville loses to Fairview 9-0
The Meadville girls soccer team lost to Fairview 9-0 on Tuesday at Bender Field.
Scoring for Fairview was Jocelyn Tatarko, Molly O’Reilly, Isabel Owens, Hannah Lindenberger, Lulu Riesenberg, Sara Gennuso (2) and Annie Thayer (2).
