CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs softball team beat Rocky Grove 4-0 in a Region 2 contest that served as the Blue Devils’ regular season finale on Tuesday.
Hailee Rodgers and Kayla Crawford combined to throw 14 strikeouts in a combined shutout.
Kylee Miller was 2-3 with two runs scored for Cambridge. Rodgers had a two-run homer in the fifth inning to push the Devils ahead 4-0.
Cambridge finished the regular season 12-2 in the region and 12-4 overall. Cambridge shared the Region 2 crown with Saegertown.
Panthers edge Knights
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown softball team beat Eisenhower 18-8 in a Region 2 game on Tuesday.
Saegertown’s Hailee Gregor was 3-4 with a triple. Rhiannon Paris had a walk-off triple in the sixth inning to give the Panthers a mercy-rule win.
Mikaila Obenrader fanned 10 batters in three and a third innings.
Saegertown finished the regular season 12-4 overall and 12-2 in the region to split the region crown with Cambridge Springs.
Medrick hits 100 career goals in Conneaut’s win
FAIRVIEW — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team finished the season with another win, defeating Region 1 opponent Fairview 16-3.
The Eagles scored 11 goals in the first half as opposed to Fairview’s one. They were led by Jacqui Detelich, who had seven goals and four assists.
Conneaut also got scoring from Ashley Crabb and Brianna Nader, who had two goals each. With a hat trick, sophomore Victoria Medrick surpassed 100 career goals.
CASH finished the season 10-6.
Conneaut sweeps at the Woodshed
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — Conneaut boys volleyball swept Maplewood (25-22, 25-19, 25-15) Tuesday on the road and Nolan Rados earned his 750th career kill in the win.
Rados had 15 kills, three blocks and four aces. Spencer Foister added 11 kills, Tristan Shelatz five, and Brevin Klink had 32 assists.
Conneaut ended the regular season 5-8 overall. Maplewood ended its season 2-9.
Saegertown secures playoff seeding
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown boys volleyball team secured the No. 3 seed in the playoff with its five set win (18-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-11) over Mercyhurst Prep.
The Panthers saw Quincy Zook score 17 kills, Collin Jones 12 and Sam Draa 11. Brady Greco dished out 41 assists and Sam Hetrick had 15 digs.
Saegertown finished the season with a 9-5 record and have completed their regular season schedule.
Maplewood pulls away from Union City
UNION CITY — The Maplewood baseball team prevailed after a close start to the game to defeat Union City 13-6 in Region 3 play Tuesday in Union City.
Maplewood scored four runs in the second inning and Union City three. The Tigers continued to score at least one run in the next four innings, including a five-run fourth.
Andrew Proper and Elijah Hochstetler had multiple hits in the win and the Tigers totaled nine on the day.
Hochstetler earned the victory pitching before tagging out for Jacob Woge.
Maplewood, who is 9-7 overall, has one more game on the season, a 4 p.m. contest at home against Youngsville today.
Maplewood downs Cochranton
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP— Maplewood softball came out strong and scored four runs in the first inning, which gave them a cushion to defeat the Cochranton Cardinals 8-4 Tuesday at home in Region 2 play.
Maplewood had 10 hits in the game. Maddy Eimer, Reese Hlopick and Rhinn Post each had multiple hits. Post took the win on the mound, pitching the entire game.
For the Cardinals, they got hits multiple from Keirstynn Miller, Katelyn Ewing and Dani Hoffman. Brooklyn Needler took the loss in the circle.
Maplewood improved to 10-4 and will play Titusville next at home on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Cochranton dropped to 9-11 and will play Meadville on Thursday on the road, also at 4:30 p.m.
Ramblers beat Eagles
LINESVILLE — The Cathedral Prep softball team beat Conneaut 11-2 in Region 5 play on Tuesday.
Brooke Wise and Linda Shepard each scored for the Eagles. Conneaut was out-hit 9-7.
Conneaut ended its regular season 15-5 overall and 8-4 in the region.
Slippery Rock crushes Conneaut 9-0
SLIPPERY ROCK — The Conneaut baseball team couldn’t handle the offensive onslaught against Slippery Rock Monday, losing 9-0 in Region play.
Brett Galick’s triple and Dylan Gordon’s single in the first inning put the game out of reach early as Slippery Rock led 3-0 after one.
Another Galick hit in the third and a Lucas Allison sacrifice fly would increase Slippery Rock’s lead by two.
In the bottom of the fifth, Slippery Rock would take complete control of the game, scoring four runs.
Dawson Thomas took the loss on the mound for Conneaut. The righty went three innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and striking out three.
Thomas, Ethan Stright, Gavin White and Logan Nottingham collected one hit each for Conneaut at the plate.
This loss drops CASH to 10-6 overall. They will play Titusville today at 4 p.m. at home.
Conneaut beats Cathedral Prep 17-5
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team defeated Cathedral Prep 17-5 at home Monday in Region 1 play.
Conneaut scored eight goals in the first period and nine in the second.
The Eagles were led in scoring by Victoria Medrick, who had five goals and two assists. Jacqui Detelich and Ashley Crabb also had four goals each.
