Meadville Tribune
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown baseball team defeated Region 3 rival Iroquois 11-1 on Tuesday. The game ended during the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
Zach Balog led the Panthers with three RBI’s while Landon Caldwell and Joe Grundy added two RBI’s each. Henry Shaffer and Garrett Young each recorded a pair of hits.
On the mound, Balog pitched for four innings while only allowing three hits and a walk and striking out nine batters.
The Panthers are now 5-0 while only allowing five runs to start the season.
Saegertown will return to the mound today to go on the road to take on PENNCREST rival Cambridge Springs at 4 p.m.
Cambridge falls to Union City in extra innings
UNION CITY — The Cambridge Springs softball team lost to Union City 4-3 in eight innings at Union City High School on Tuesday in a Region 2 battle.
Each team opened the game with two runs in the first inning. Cambridge added a third run in the third inning and Union City scored their third run in the fourth.
The score was knotted at 3s until Union City’s Abby Tingley singled to bring Lucy Higley in for the game-winning run in the eighth inning.
Higley had two doubles, a home run, two RBIs and two runs in the game.
In the circle, Tingley pitched all eight innings and allowed 10 hits while striking out six batters.
For Cambridge, Hailee Rodgers pitched the whole game and allowed eight hits and had one strikeout.
Kylee Miller had a home run for the Lady Blue Devils. Cheyenne Mosconi and Kenzie Lewis each had multiple hits at the plate.
Cambridge Springs is now 1-3 overall and 1-1 in region action. The Lady Blue Devils are scheduled to host Rocky Grove on Thursday.
Maplewood wins first game of season
ROCKY GROVE — The Maplewood softball team defeated Rocky Grove 13-3 in a Region 2 matchup on Tuesday.
Four different Lady Tigers scored multiple runs in the win. McKenna Crawford scored three times and recorded a double. Eve Beuchat, Izzy Eimer and Grace Hasbrouck each scored twice.
In the sixth inning, Maddy Banik drilled a home run that brought Eimer in Crawford in to score.
Maplewood is 1-1 on the season and is scheduled to host Cochranton on Thursday.
Conneaut loses at home
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut baseball team lost a 3-0 non-region game against Harbor Creek at home on Tuesday.
The Huskies came out on top of the pitchers duel thanks to one run in the second inning and two runs in the third. Harbor Creek’s Heath Betza kept Conneaut off the base paths as he allowed just one hit and struck out 10 in five innings of work.
Conneaut’s Wyatt Kornman pitched all seven innings and allowed six hits and struck out seven.
Conneaut is now 1-4 on the season and is scheduled to play at Grove City today for a Region 2 matchup.
Meadville sweeps Erie First Christian
The Meadville boys volleyball team kept its undefeated season alive with a 3-0 win (25-12, 25-18, 25-12) against Erie First Christian on Tuesday at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills.
Cameron Schleicher led the offense with seven kills on only ten attempts. Jackson Decker, Mitch McKain and Julian Jones each added six kills with Decker and Jones tacking on three aces each.
At setter, Caden Mealy dished 25 assists and recorded three blocks.
Meadville moved to 5-0 with the win. The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Rocky Grove on Tuesday.
Tigers dominate Cardinals
COCHRANTON — The Maplewood baseball team dominated Crawford County rival Cochranton 13-2 on Tuesday. The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
At the end of two innings, the game was tied at 1 until the Tigers’ bats came alive as they scored 10 runs during their half of the third.
Ethan Peterson and Andrew Proper each drove in two runs while Noah Burk went 3-4 at the plate while driving in a run. Stuart Hochstetler collected two hits and an RBI. On the mound, Hochstetler pitched all five innings while scattering around seven hits and two runs while striking out five.
For the Cardinals, Wyatt Barzak and Jack Rynd each recorded a pair of hits. Rynd pitched 2 and 2/3 innings on the mound while allowing five hits, eight runs and three walks and striking out two. Andrew Albert pitched two innings in relief and allowed two hits, two runs, three walks and struck out four batters.
Both teams are back in action today as Maplewood is scheduled to go to Region 3 rival Eisenhower while Cochranton will host region foe Rocky Grove. Both games are slated to start at 4 p.m.
CASH earns first-ever win against McDowell
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team defeated McDowell 9-5 on Tuesday. Tuesday’s game was the Lady Eagles’ first-ever win against 3A McDowell in program history.
The Lady Eagles had a 4-2 lead heading into the locker room. The Lady Eagles came out in the second half and added five more goals while only allowing three.
Rylee Jones led the effort with a hat trick while Victoria Medrick added a pair of goals. Ashley Crabb, Jacqueline Detelich, Brianna Nader and Alayna Ott also scored during the contest.
Conneaut will next host District 10-rival Fairview on April 20 at 6 p.m.