SAEGERTOWN — The Cambridge Springs girls soccer team beat Seneca 2-0 in a Region 3 game on Saturday.
Maggie Braymer scored two first-half goals with one assist from Makenzie Yanc to give the Blue Devils a lead they didn’t relinquish.
“The first goal was 13 minutes into the game when Makenzie Yanc put a long throw-in behind the defense and into the path of Braymer who calmly slid it past the goalkeeper,” Cambridge Springs head coach Geoff Bristow said. “The second goal at 25 minutes was a heads up play and great individual effort by Braymer who intercepted a pass from the Seneca goalkeeper, and then quickly passed the ball into an open goal just as the Seneca defense collapsed on her.
In the second half, strong team defense kept the Bobcats from scoring and allowed one shot.
“Our three back-line defenders — seniors Ella Worley and Finley Rauscher with junior Nola Zook in the middle — were outstanding and did not allow Seneca to get the ball behind us all day,” Bristow said.
Cambridge Springs is 8-5-1 overall and 6-4 in region action. Earlier this season, Seneca beat Cambridge Springs 1-0 and only had one loss entering Saturday’s game.
The Blue Devils will host Maplewood today.
Eagles beat Pickers 2-0
NORTH EAST — The Conneaut girls soccer team beat North East 2-1 in a Region 5 game on Saturday.
The score was tied 1-1 at halftime but Conneaut edged the Grape Pickers with a second-half goal. Victoria Medrick and Joslyn Fusco each scored a goal with Hannah Brady adding one assist.
In goal, Savannah Burns had 10 saves.
Conneaut is 10-4-1 overall and 6-1 in region action. The Lady Eagles will host Sharpsville today at 6 p.m. for senior night in a non-region game.
General McLane blanks Meadville 9-0
EDINBORO — The Meadville girls soccer team lost to General McLane 9-0 on Saturday in a non-region game.
General McLane’s Brooklyn Respecki scored three goals with Sophia Allison, Sydney Rotko, Abby Walker, Liv Bookhammer, Emma Walker and Scout Adamski each scoring once. Rotko and Bookhammer each had two assists while Respecki, Walker and Haley Dunham added one assist.
Meadville is 2-14 overall and 2-6 in Region 6 action. The Lady Bulldogs will play at McDowell today and at Erie High on Wednesday to close the year.
CCA soccer wins 1-0
The Crawford Christian Academy soccer team beat Chautauqua Christian 1-0 on Saturday in the Methany Invitational tournament consolation match.
Lance Flint scored the lone goal of the game off an assist from Ben Wise. In goal, Kodi Flint and Dan Tyson combined for the shutout.
“We rebounded well following Friday’s loss in the opening round. We passed and defended well,” Crawford Christian Academy head coach Steven Mattocks said. “We played with more composure. We created a number of clear scoring chances, but had trouble getting it past Chautauqua’s keeper.”
Wise and Lance Flint were named to the all-tournament team.
Crawford Christian Academy is 13-4 and hosts Kennedy Catholic today.
CCA volleyball loses to Grove City
The Crawford Christian Academy volleyball team lost to Grove City Christian Academy 3-0 (25-23, 25-13, 26-24) on Saturday.
Abryanna Epps led with eight kills while Maddie Henry and Natalie Held had five and four, respectively. Emma Walton dished eight assists and Olivia Numer had four digs.
With the win, CCA took second in the NYPENN league and Grove City took first.
Sophomores Held and Epps were named to the all-conference team.
The Chargers are 13-5 this season and will play at Jamestown today.
