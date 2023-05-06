RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — Cambridge Springs beat Maplewood 5-0 on Friday in Region 2 softball action.
With the win, Cambridge is 8-1 in the region and is the leader. Maplewood is 7-2, just behind Saegertown at 8-2.
On Friday, the Blue Devils started strong with three runs in the top of the first inning. Kylee Miller, Emily Boylan and Hailee Rodgers each crossed home plate for the Devils.
Rodgers scored two more runs in the game and helped Cambridge out-hit Maplewood 8-5.
Cambridge is scheduled to play at Eisenhower today while Maplewood is set to host Youngsville on Monday.
Bulldogs lose to Royals
The Meadville baseball team lost to Erie 5-1 in a Region 5 game at Eldred Glen on Friday.
Erie’s Jose Quinones fanned 10 batters in six innings and limited Meadville to five hits.
Meadville’s lone run came in the bottom of the seventh inning when Mason Walker singled to score Jordan Young from third base.
Walker, Young, Brady Walker, Rocco Tartaglione, Owen Garvey and Gavin Beck each had a hit in the game.
Meadville is 9-5 overall and 7-3 in region action. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play at Fort LeBoeuf on Monday in a region game.
Erie (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) Ramos 2-2-1-0, Rosario 2-2-2-0, Quinco 3-1-3-0, Fracassi 2-0-0-2, Rosario 4-0-0-0, Kindle 4-1-1-1, Nicklas 4-0-0-0, Ramos 3-0-0-0, Barnes 2-0-0-0, Colao 1-0-0-0. Totals 27-5-5-2.
Meadville (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Anderson 2-0-0-0, Tartaglione 3-0-1-0, B. Walker 3-0-1-0, Young 3-1-1-0, Garvey 3-0-1-0, M. Walker 3-0-1-1, Beck 3-0-1-0, Reichel 1-0-0-0, Feleppa 2-0-0-0, Miller 1-0-0-0. Totals 24-1-6-1.
Erie 120 000 2 — 5 5 0
Meadville 000 000 1 — 1 6 2
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) E — Quinones WP 6-5-1-1-10-1, Rosario 1-1-0-0-1-0; M — Tartaglione LP 1.2-1-3-3-1-6, Feleppa 3-3-2-1-4-0, Reichel 2-1-0-0-1-2.
Records: Erie 6-8, Meadville 9-5.
Eagles beat Trojans
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut softball team beat Region 5 opponent McDowell 3-1 on Friday.
Senior Brooke Wise fanned seven in a complete-game effort.
In the bottom of the sixth facing a one-run deficit, Ashlee Barabas hit an RBI double to score Jaidyn Jordan from first base. Linda Shepard hit a two-run homer to push the Eagles ahead 3-1.
Conneaut kept McDowell from scoring in the top of the seventh to clinch the season sweep against the Trojans.
Conneaut is 12-4 overall and 7-3 in the region. The Eagles will host Cochranton on Monday in a non-region contest.
McDowell (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Sissem 3-0-0-0, Deluca 3-0-1-1, Nageli 3-0-1-0, Miller 3-0-2-0, Carnicelli 3-0-1-0, Shattuck 2-0-0-0, Lockwood 3-0-0-0, Enzbrenner 3-0-0-0, Gebhardt 2-1-1-0. Totals 25-1-6-1.
Conneaut (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Jordan 3-1-2-0, Barabas 3-1-1-1, Wise 3-0-0-0, Shepard 3-1-1-2, L. Harrington 3-0-0-0, Cook 2-0-0-0, Shrock 2-0-1-0, Mihoci 2-0-0-0, Pelc 2-0-0-0. Totals 23-3-5-3.
McDowell 000 001 0 — 1 60
Conneaut 000 003 x — 3 5 0
BATTING
2B: M — Gebhardt, Deluca Miller; C — Barabas.
3B: C — Shrock.
HR: C — Shepard.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Deluca LP 6-5-3-3-5-0; C — Wise WP 7-6-1-1-7-1.
Records: McDowell 6-9, Conneaut 12-4.
Cambridge wins in extra innings
ERIE — The Cambridge Springs baseball team beat Iroquois 5-2 in eight innings at UPMC Park on Friday.
Four consecutive walks in the top of the eighth allowed Cambridge to take the lead. The Blue Devils added to the lead when Josh Gorton hit an RBI single to score Brady Jardina and Owen Riley hit a sacrifice fly to score Preston Gorton.
Jardina was 3-5 while J. Gorton was 2-4.
On the mound, Brett Kania fanned 10 batters in four and a third innings of action. Braydn Field struck out five in three innings of relief.
Cambridge Springs is 6-5 overall and in the region. The Blue Devils are scheduled to host Cochranton on Monday in a region contest.
Cambridge Springs (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) Bryce Kania 5-1-3-0, Gage 4-0-0-0, Brett Kania 3-0-0-0, Field 3-1-1-0, Jardina 3-1-0-0, P. Gorton 3-1-0-0, Mazzadra 3-0-0-1, J. Gorton 4-1-2-1, Riley 4-0-0-1. Totals 32-5-6-3.
Iroquois (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Brown 3-1-1-1, ALderson 2-0-2-1, Burkhardt 4-0-0-0, Bennett 4-0-0-0, Doverspike 3-0-0-0, Lwis 4-0-1-0, Schaffner 3-0-0-0, Kuchcinski 1-1-1-0, Clark 1-0-0-0, Alderson 2-0-0-0. Totals 27-2-5-2.
Cambridge Springs 000 002 3 — 5 6 0
Iroquois 001 010 0 — 2 5 3
BATTING
2B: M — Gebhardt, Deluca Miller; C — Barabas.
3B: C — Shrock.
HR: C — Shepard.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) CS — Kania WP 4.2-4-2-1-10-5, Field 3.1-1-0-0-5-1; I — Bennett LP 1-1-0-0-0-0, Alderson 0.1-1-3-3-0-4, Burkhardt 6.1-4-2-0-11-2.
Records: Cambridge Springs 6-5, Iroquois 5-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.