CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs softball team beat Youngsville 15-0 in a Region 2 game on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils only needed four innings to win. Senior pitcher Hailee Rodgers had the four inning shut-out and allowed one hit.
Emily Boylan was 3-4 at the plate. Jaydin Simmons and Morgan Dunton were each 2-3.
Cambridge Springs is scheduled to host Maplewood on Thursday for another region game.
Panthers lose to Lakers 3-0
ERIE — The Saegertown boys volleyball team lost to Mercyhurst Prep 3-0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-23) on Tuesday.
Senior Brady Greco dished 23 assists in the loss. Sam Hetrick tallied nine digs. Quincy Zook and Collins Jones had seven and six kills, respectively.
The Panthers are 1-2 overall and will play at Conneaut on Tuesday.
