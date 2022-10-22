CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs Blue Devils football team beat Mercer 33-22 on Friday night at Cambridge Springs High School.
The Blue Devils advanced to 6-3 overall and 5-2 in Region 1 with the win. Mercer is also 6-3 and 5-2 and by virtue of a tiebreaker, Cambridge Springs leapfrogged them in the region standings.
Senior running back Van Jones had a big night on the ground with 200 rushing yards on 17 attempts and two touchdowns. His longest run of the game was a 75-yarder that went for a score. Quarterback Morgan Applebee ran for 28 yards and a touchdown on seven attempts.
In the air, Applebee was 6-10 for 70 yards. Kaiden Boozer was 1-1 for 18 yards with a touchdown to Preston Gorton. Gorton got four passes for 47 yards while Ethan Counasse caught three passes for 41 yards.
Cambridge Springs will host non-region opponent Union City next week in its regular season finale.
Conneaut gets first win of season
FRANKLIN — The Conneaut football team earned its first win of the season at Franklin High School on Friday night when the Eagles beat the Knights 14-10.
The win broke a two-year losing streak as the Eagles had not won a game since the 2020 season when the team finished 3-3.
Logan Groover led Conneaut with 128 yards on 25 carries. Groover also scored a three-yard rushing touchdown. Ethan Stright scored from nine yards out for Conneaut’s other touchdown and had 19 rushing yards.
Conneaut finished the season 1-8 because Friday’s game was the team’s final regular season game. Franklin finished the season 0-9.
