CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team beat Saegertown 40-25 in a Region 2 battle at The Devils Den on Thursday.
Jordyn Wheeler paced the Blue Devils with 11 points and added seven rebounds with four blocks. Finley Rauscher, Makenzie Yanc and Hailee Rodgers each scored eight points.
For Saegertown, Lindsey Greco led with 11 points.
Cambridge finished the regular season 17-5 overall and 10-2 in the region. Saegertown finished 10-12 overall and 5-7 in region action.
Saegertown (25)
Greco 5 0-0 11, Gregor 2 1-3 5, Drakes 2 0-2 4, Smith 1 0-0 3, Triola 1 0-0 2.
Totals 11 1-5 25.
Cambridge Springs (40)
Wheeler 4 3-3 11, Rauscher 3 2-3 8, Yanc 4 0-1 8, Rodgers 2 3-4 8, Cole 2 1-2 5.
Totals 15 9-13 40.
Saegertown;4;9;6;6;—;25
Cambridge Springs;7;15;8;10;—;40
3-point goals: Saegertown — Greco; Cambridge Springs — Rodgers.
Records: Saegertown 10-12, 5-7 Region 2; Cambridge Springs 17-5, 10-2 Region 2.
Cardinals win on the road
YOUNGSVILLE — The Cochranton girls basketball team closed its regular season with a road win against Youngsville 42-37.
The Cardinals were led by senior Ella Gallo with 10 points.
Cochranton ended its year with an 8-14 overall record and a 6-6 Region 2 record.
Cochranton (42)
Gallo 3 2-6 10, Burnette 2 3-4 8, Knapka 2 2-6 6, Williams 1 3-8 5, Pfeiffer 2 1-4 5, Bean 2 0-0 4, Hansen 2 0-0 4.
Totals 14 11-28 42.
Youngsville (37)
Robinalt 7 2-4 16, Darlins 3 1-2 7, Walton 3 0-0 6, Helman 2 1-6 5, VanGuilder 1 1-6 3.
Totals 16 5-18 37.
Cochranton;10;10;13;9;—;42
Youngsville;2;10;8;17;—;37
3-point goals: Cochranton — Gallo 2, Burnette.
Records: Cochranton 8-14, 6-6 Region 2; Youngsville 4-17, 2-10 Region 2.
Eagles drop road matchup
WARREN — The Conneaut girls basketball team lost to Warren 53-34 in a Region 5 tilt to close the regular season slate.
Lainie Harrington led the team with 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Hannah Brady tallied 12 points and seven rebounds.
Conneaut ended its regular season with a 14-8 overall record and a 7-3 Region 5 record.
Conneaut (34)
L. Harrington 5 3-4 13, Brady 5 2-4 12, Poff 1 1-2 3, Ca. Perrye 1 0-0 2, E. Harrington 1 0-0 2, Detelich 1 0-0 2, Co. Perrye 0 0-6 0.
Totals 14 6-16 34.
Warren (53)
S. Ruhlman 6 4-4 17, Kuzminski 5 0-0 10, Farr 1 1-2 3, Davidosn 0 2-2 2, Roell 0 3-4 3, Irown 5 3-6 14, G. Ruhlman 1 1-2 3.
Totals18 14-20 53.
Conneaut;10;9;6;9;—;34
Warren;14;9;19;11;—;53
3-point goals: Warren — Irwin, S. Ruhlman.
Records: Conneaut 14-8, 7-3 Region 5; Warren 16-6, 10-0 Region 5.
Bulldogs fall to Oilers
OIL CITY — The Meadville girls basketball team lost to Oil City 56-41 in its regular season finale on Thursday.
Sophomore Marlaya McCoy paced the Bulldogs with 15 points.
Meadville finished its season with a 6-16 overall record and a 1-9 mark in Region 5.
Meadville (41)
McCoy 7 0-2 15, Ashton 3 0-0 7, Gallagher 2 1-7 5, Puleio 2 1-2 5, Burchard 2 0-0 5.
Totals 16 2-11 41.
Oil City (56)
Liederbach 5 3-4 15, Marczak 4 3-7 12, Schreckengost 3 0-0 9, Stahl 3 1-2 8, Wenner 3 0-2 6, Petro 0 3-4 3, Skinner 1 0-0 2, Copley 0 1-2 1.
Totals 19 11-21 56.
Meadville;11;12;9;9;—;41
Oil City;8;12;18;18;—;56
3-point goals: Meadville — McCoy, Ashton, Burchard; Oil City — Schreckengost 3, Liederbach 2, Marczak, Stahl .
Records: Meadville 6-16, 1-9 Region 5; Oil City 12-10, 4-6 Region 5.
Bulldogs sweep Lakers
The Meadville boys and girls swimming teams swept Mercyhurst Prep 91-33 and 94-37, respectively, in the team’s last dual meet of the season.
Isaac Johnson was a three-time winner for Meadville. He won the 200 freestyle in 1 minute and 52.66 seconds, the 100 backstroke (57.72) and was on the 400 freestyle relay team (3:53.07).
Also on the 400 freestyle relay was Isaiah Minor, Aiden Mahoney and Brennen Dinsmore. Minor also won the 100 freestyle (59.00) and the diving event with 274.95 points.
Maura Bloss won the 50 freestyle (25.18), the 100 butterfly (1:02.27) and was on the 200 freestyle relay (1:46.61) and 400 freestyle relay (3:56.70).
JJ Gowestki was on the 400 and 200 relays in addition to winning the 100 freestyle (55.38) and 200 individual medley (2:16.57).
Meadville will be back in action on March 3 and 4 at Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio, for the District 10 championship meet.
