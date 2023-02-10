COCHRANTON — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team beat Cochranton 37-24 at The Bird Cage on Thursday.
Senior Makenzie Yanc led the Blue Devils with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Finley Rauscher and Jordyn Wheeler added nine and eight points, respectively.
Cochranton’s Ella Gallo and Eve Pfeiffer each scored six points for the Cards.
The Region 2 tilt pushed Cambridge to 15-5 overall and 8-2 in the region. The Blue Devils will host Union City on Monday.
Cochranton is 7-13 overall and 5-5 in the region. The Cardinals will play at Maplewood on Monday.
Cambridge Springs (37)
Yanc 7 2-2 18, Rauscher 4 0-0 9, Wheeler 4 0-0 8, Cole 1 0-0 2.
Totals 16 2-2 37.
Cochranton (24)
Gallo 3 0-2 6, Pfeiffer 2 1-4 6, Hansen 2 0-0 4, Bean 1 0-0 3, Knapka 1 1-4 3, Williams 1 0-0 2.
Totals 10 2-10 24.
Cambridge Springs;7;10;12;8;—;37
Cochranton;4;4;9;7;—;24
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs — Yanc 2, Rauscher; Cochranton — Bean, Pfeiffer.
Records: Cambridge Springs 15-5, 8-2 Region 2; Cochranton 7-13, 5-5 Region 2.
Dragons beat Bulldogs 60-33
The Meadville girls basketball team lost to Warren 60-33 in a Region 5 game at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills on Thursday.
Meadville freshman Megan Puleio led the ’Dogs with eight points. Aliviah Ashton added seven points. Alex Gallagher and Marlaya McCoy each scored six.
Meadville is 5-14 overall and 1-7 in region action. The Bulldogs will play at Jamestown on Saturday.
Warren (60)
Stuart 4 3-4 12, S. Ruhlman 4 0-0 9, Kuzminski 1 6-8 8, Farr 3 0-0 8, Foster 3 1-1 7, G. Ruhlman 1 1-2 5, Barney 2 1-2 5, Irwin 1 0-2 3, Roell 1 0-0 2, Davidson 0 1-2 1.
Totals 20 13-21 60.
Meadville (33)
Puleio 4 0-0 8, Ashton 3 0-0 7, Gallagher 3 0-0 6, McCoy 3 0-0 6, Burchard 1 2-2 4, Dizon 1 0-1 2.
Totals 15 2-3 30.
Warren;17;16;15;12;—;60
Meadville;4;11;8;10;—;33
3-point goals: Warren — Farr 2, Stuart, S. Ruhlman, Irwin; Meadville — Ashton.
Records: Warren 14-6, 8-0 Region 5; Meadville 5-14, 1-7 Region 5.
