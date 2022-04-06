Meadville senior attack Michael Mahoney scored three goals in 55 seconds in a first-period blitz that propelled the Bulldogs to a 19-1 victory over Conneaut in District 10 boys lacrosse at Bender Field on Monday night.
Mahoney finished with a game-high five goals. Isaak Hornstein scored three, including the game’s first, as the Bulldogs (2-2, 2-1 District 10) raced out to an early lead.
Caden Nicolls scored for the Eagles in the third period.
Dennis Frantz, Ben Hilson and Cody Schwab each scored twice for Meadville. Brandon Cornell, Gage Devore, Gino Giliberto, Leyton Gregor and Aden Palermo also found the back of the net. Matt Kaste and Matt Skornick each had three ground balls and Hornstein had a team-best four ground balls.
Ian Fife and Hunter Skornick split duties in goal in the win.
Meadville looks to avenge a 16-10 loss to McDowell in late March when the Bulldogs return to action at 6 p.m. Monday when they host the Trojans.
Meadville sweeps Farrell
The Meadville volleyball team continued its undefeated season with a 3-0 win (25-4, 25-6, 25-11) against Farrell on Tuesday at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills.
Jacob Graham led the Bulldogs with seven kills and Ben Fiely had four. As a team, Meadville had 17 aces.
Meadville is 3-0 on the season and will play at McDowell on Thursday.
Cardinals toll Ramblers
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton volleyball team earned its first win of the season in dominating fashion versus Cathedral Prep on Tuesday.
The Cardinals swept the Ramblers 3-0 (25-5, 25-6, 25-11) at the Bird Cage.
Kyle Hoffman led the team with nine kills and Landon Homa had six. Dawson Carroll recorded 12 digs and five aces. Andrew Custead dished 13 assists.
Cochranton is 1-2 overall on the season and will play at Fort LeBoeuf on Thursday.
Cochranton blanks Eisenhower 18-0
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton softball team used a 13-run third inning to beat Eisenhower 18-0 on Tuesday at Cochranton High School.
Senior Jaylin McGill drilled two home runs for five RBIs in the win. She went 3-4 in her plate appearances and scored three runs.
Chelsey Freyermuth went 3-4 with two runs and one RBI. Taytum Jackson, Kaylin Rose and Dani Hoffman each went 2-3 with three runs scored. Hoffman also hit a homer of her own.
In the circle, Jackson struck out eight batters and allowed one hit in four innings of work.
Cochranton is 1-0 on the season and is scheduled to host Union City on Thursday.
Panthers beat Tigers 14-0
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Saegertown Panthers spoiled Maplewood’s home opener in a 14-0 win on Tuesday at Jake Boyle Field.
Senior Landon Caldwell drove in six runs for Saegertown and was a perfect 3-3 at the plate. Henry Shaffer went 2-3 and scored three runs.
On the mound, Zach Balog and Chandler Davison combined to allow one hit and struck out eight batters.
For Maplewood, the team’s lone hit came from Jesse McFadden.
Saegertown is 1-0 and is scheduled to host Cochranton today. Maplewood is 0-2 and is scheduled to host Iroquois today.
Cambridge beats Maplewood 11-1
RAND OLPH TOWNSHIP — The Cambridge Springs softball team beat Maplewood 11-1 at Maplewood High School on Tuesday.
Kylee Miller led the way with three runs and went 3-4 at the plate. Taylor Smith scored twice and had two RBIs for the Lady Blue Devils.
Maplewood’s Maddy Banik scored the team’s only run on a solo home run in the second inning.
Cambridge Springs is 1-0 on the season and will host Youngsville on Thursday.
Maplewood is 0-1 and will host Saegertown on Thursday.