WEST MIDDLESEX — The Meadville boys golf team took third at Wednesday’s Region 6 mega match at Oak Tree Country Club hosted by Hickory.
Meadville had a team score of 329, which tied McDowell. The tiebreaker came down to the fifth golfer on each time. Meadville’s fifth man shot an 87 to McDowell’s 89 and gave the Bulldogs third place.
Chris Costa and Jake Friters each fired an 81 for the ’Dogs. Alex Burgess and Robert Mahoney shot an 83 and an 84, respectively. Philip Pandolph was the team’s tiebreaker.
Warren’s Braddock Damore was two-under par with a 69 to lead all golfers.
Through four mega matches Meadville is second in the region with 17 points. Warren leads with 20 points. The next mega match is Tuesday at Erie Golf Club.
1. Warren (322)
Braddock Damore — 69
Reid Olsen — 84
Johnny Pamieri — 84
Brady Berdine — 85
Conner Zaffino — 87 x
2. Cathedral Prep (323)
Connor Laird — 71
Cooper Wierzchowski — 74
Nik Blanchard — 87
Brady Sack — 89
Evan Calvert — 96 x
3. Meadville (329)
Chris Costa — 81
Jake Friters — 81
Alex Burgess — 83
Robert Mahoney — 84
Philip Pandolph — 87 x
4. McDowell (329)
Bryce Peterson — 74
Ethan Bock — 83
John Ferretti — 86
Jack Mucha — 86
Tyler Allen — 89 x
5. Hickory (343)
Adam Scott — 81
Owen Hamelly — 83
Luke Ference — 89
Grady Kapusta — 90
Aidan Rueberger — 97 x
6. Erie (368)
Eli Nicklas — 83
John Sinnott — 90
Joe Salamon-Bocianowksi — 92
Tristan Hodino — 103
Dominic Facassi — 104 x
7. Corry (404)
Jacob Fantz — 90
Kamdyn Moon — 100
Landon Deane — 106
Kaydan McCray — 108
Steven Hart — 153 x
x = does not count toward team score
Panthers take second at match
VENANGO — The Saegertown boys golf team hosted a quad match at Venango Valley Golf Course on Wednesday and took second.
Rocky Grove won the match with a 343 with each golfer shooting a sub-90 score.
Saegertown’s Wyatt Zirkle bested all golfers with a 73 and led the Panthers to a 361. Jon Grundy (86), Westin Baker (95) and Mason Allio (107) rounded out the scoring for Saegertown.
The Panthers will be in action again on Friday at Oakland Beach Golf Course against Conneaut.
1. Rocky Grove (343)
Dillon Hamilton — 84
Haydon Bevier — 85
Aaron Wetjen — 86
Schiffer Anderson — 88
Eli Wilson — 90 x
2. Saegertown (361)
Wyatt Zirkle — 73
Jon Grundy — 86
Westin Baker — 95
Mason Allio — 107
Everett Gardner — 107 x
Connor Shaw — 112 x
3. Franklin (363)
Ty Prince — 82
Ryan McCandles — 87
Dylan Irwin — 94
Damon Curry — 100
Zach Borland — 101 x
4. Titusville — 366
Peyton Madden — 82
Kyler Madden — 90
Wyatt Obert — 96
Gavin Chapple — 98
Lucas Henderson — 119 x
Anden Huffman — 133 x
x = does not count toward team score
Eagles down Trojans 5-2
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls soccer team beat Greenville 5-2 in a non-region game at Conneaut Area Senior High School on Wednesday.
Conneaut led 2-1 at halftime before finishing the game on a 3-1 run. In goal, Haylee Morini made 10 saves.
Jaidyn Jordan led the scoring with two goals. Brianna Nader, Alayna Ott and Jovi Eaton each scored once. Ott added two assists and Lunden Mead had one assist.
Conneaut is 1-1 overall and will play at Grove City on Wednesday in a non-region contest.
Chargers sweep Grove City
GROVE CITY — The Crawford Christian Academy Chargers swept Grove City Christian Academy 3-0 (25-9, 25-14, 25-13) on Wednesday.
Emma Walton led the offense with 20 assists and added 13 service points. Abryanna Epps had 10 kills and seven service points. Natlie Held stuffed the stat sheet with 10 service points, nine digs and eight kills.
The Chargers will be back in action on Tuesday at Christian Life Academy.
