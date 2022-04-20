The Meadville volleyball team kept its undefeated season alive with a 3-0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-8) sweep of Rocky Grove on Tuesday at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills.
Julian Jones led the offense with ten kills and added eight digs. Jackson Decker had nine kills and seven digs, Cameron Schleicher recorded seven digs and five kills and Mitch McKain added seven kills. All three had three aces each.
Caden Mealy dished 29 assists in the win.
Meadville is 6-0 overall and 4-0 in region action this season. The Bulldogs will travel to the Bird Cage on Thursday to face Crawford Central rival Cochranton.
Panthers lose to Trojans
ERIE — The Saegertown volleyball team lost to McDowell 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 27-25) in a region match on Tuesday at McDowell High School.
Jaden Wilkins led the Panthers with 15 kills and four digs. Conrad Williams and Colin Jones added six and four digs, respectively. Brady Greco recorded 25 assists and eight digs, while Sam Hetrick led the defense with ten digs.
Saegertown dropped to 3-2 overall on the year and 2-1 in region play. The Panthers will host Fort LeBoeuf today at 7 p.m.
Cardinals defeats Eagles
ERIE — The Cochranton volleyball team beat Erie First Christian 3-1 (24-26, 25-9, 25-19, 25-16) at Mercyhurst Prep on Tuesday.
Chase Miller led the offense with nine kills. Landon Homa recorded eight kills and seven digs, Jaiben Walker had six kills and six digs and Kyle Hoffman added five kills and nine digs.
Defensively, Dawson Carroll accumulated 12 digs.
Andrew Custead dished 14 assists and Greyson Jackson dished 11.
Cochranton is 5-2 overall and 3-0 in region games. The Cardinals host Meadville on Thursday at the Bird Cage.