The Meadville boys and girls track and field teams both beat Warren in a dual meet at the Barco-Duratz Athletic Complex on Tuesday.
The boys defeated the Dragons 106-44 and moved to 3-2 in dual meets on the season.
Nick Williams was a four-time winner to pace the Bulldogs. He won the 100-meter-dash in 11.63 seconds, the 200-meter-dash (23.99) and was on two winning relays.
Williams, along with Khalon Simmons, Konner Sayre and Alex Kinder, won the 4x100 relay (44.92).
Simmons was a triple-winner on the day. He also won the long jump with a leap of 20-feet and 8-inches and the triple jump.
Sayre won the 400-meter-run (54.04) and led off the winning 4x400 relay. Also on the relay was Kinder, Williams and Braden Costello.
Also a double-winner was Justice Esser in the shot put (43-10.75) and discus (126-7).
Other winners were Charlie Minor in the pole vault (10-9), Mark Dait in the javelin (38-10) and Kellen Ball in the high jump (5-7).
The girls moved to a 4-1 record with an 87-62 win versus Warren.
Pacing the girls was Marlaya McCoy, who was a triple-winner. McCoy won the 100 (13.29), the long jump (15-2) and was a member of the winning 4x100 relay.
The relay (51.75) edged Meadville by 0.09 seconds. Also on the team was Jordyn Bean, Sydney Burchard and Jessie Aitken.
Aitken also won the 200 (27.99) and finished second in the 100 (13.57). Bean was victorious in pole vault (8-0).
Also taking home wins was Riley Fronce in the 400 and Alex Gallagher in javelin (85-4). Camryn Guffey won the 800-meter-run with a time of 2:34.56.
Cardinals sweep Conneaut
LINESVILLE — The Cochranton boys volleyball team swept Crawford County rival Conneaut 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-10) on Tuesday. With the win, the Cardinals to 7-2 in region play and 9-4 overall. The Eagles are 4-3 in the region and 6-3 overall.
Greyson Jenkins dished out 34 assists and added eight digs. Kyle Hoffman contributed 13 kills and five digs. Louden Gledhill, Landon Homa and Chase Miller added seven, six and five kills, respectively. Andrew Custead and Jaiben Walker each compiled seven digs.
Conneaut is scheduled to host Erie First Christian in a non-region tuneup today at 7 p.m. while Cochranton will wrap up its regular season on Thursday at the Bird Cage at 7 p.m.
Blue Devils down Orioles
FRANKLIN — The Cambridge Springs boys volleyball team swept region opponent Rocky Grove 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-22) on Tuesday. This is the Blue Devils’ second consecutive win after they beat Fort LeBoeuf last Thursday.
Jackson Mumford led the way with 13 kills while Kaiden Boozer earned six kills and seven digs. Josh Reisenauer contributed 10 kills and four digs and Parker Schmidt added 30 assists and five kills.
Cambridge Springs will conclude regular season play at home on Thursday against another region foe in Farrell at 7 p.m.
Eagles hit past Trojans 9-4
ERIE — The Conneaut softball team defeated Region 5 opponent McDowell 9-4 on Tuesday. With the win, the Lady Eagles improve to 10-2 on the season.
After they led 1-0 after three innings, the Lady Eagles poured it and added seven more runs in the fourth.
Jaidyn Jordan finished 2-4 with three RBIs. Linda Shepard earned a hit and two RBIs. Brook Wise and Eliza Harrington each compiled three hits.
Erika Shrock went the distance for the Lady Eagles as she gave up seven hits, four runs (one earned) and three walks. Shrock fanned six batters.
Conneaut is scheduled to host region foe Warren today at 4:30 p.m.
Bulldogs fall to Warren 11-1
The Meadville softball team lost to Region 5 opponent Warren 11-1 on Tuesday. The game ended after six innings due to the mercy rule.
In Tuesday’s win, the Lady Dragons belted two home runs, one from Alana Stuart and the other from Alix Lytle.
It was a different story for the Lady Bulldogs as they only accounted for one run and one hit, a single by Avery Phillips. The Lady Bulldogs committed a total of five errors during the game.
Rylee Kregel pitched all six innings and permitted 11 hits, 11 runs (five earned) and two walks while striking out six.
Meadville will go to take on another region foe in Villa Maria on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Blue Devils handle Orioles
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs softball team dominated Region 2 foe Rocky Grove 13-3 on Tuesday.
After the Lady Orioles scored three runs during the top of the first, the Lady Blue Devils responded with nine runs during their first innings at bat. The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Hailee Rodgers went 2-4 with a home run and four RBIs. Emily Boylan finished 2-4 with three RBIs. Kenzie Lewis earned three hits with two of them being doubles.
On the mound, Rodgers went the whole way and only allowed three runs, six hits and four walks while obtaining seven strikeouts.
Next, Cambridge Springs will host Crawford County rival Cochranton on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Caldwell no hits Braves in win
ERIE — The Saegertown baseball defeated Region 3 opponent Iroquois 15-0 on Tuesday behind Landon Caldwell’s no-hitter. Caldwell went all five innings and surrendered only two walks while earning seven strikeouts.
The Panthers’ also got it done with their bats. After only scoring four runs during the first four innings, the Panthers’ offense exploded for 11 runs in the fifth.
Henry Shaffer went 2-4 with a home run and five RBIs. Garrett Young finished 2-3 with a pair of RBIs. Caldwell and Wyatt Burchill also collected multiple hits.
With the win, the Panthers improve to 12-3. The Panthers are scheduled to hit the road and take on Northwestern on Thursday at 4 p.m. for a non-region tilt.
Panthers sweep Eagles in twin bill
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown softball team swept Region 2 foe Youngsville in a doubleheader on Monday. In game one, the Lady Panthers won 15-0 while earning another in shutout in game two in a 22-0 win.
In game one, Rylie Braymer went 3-3 while bringing home four RBIs. Mikaila Obenrader and Hailee Gregor both drove in three runs each. The game ended after the top of the third inning due to the mercy rule.
The Lady Panthers were just as dominant during game 2 as the offense came alive again. In the second game, Rhiannon Paris led the way with three RBIs while Braymer, Obenrader and Brittany Houck each drove in a pair of runs.
Obenrader was dominant on the mound in both games after not allowing a hit against the Lady Eagles. In game one, Obenrader earned nine strikeouts while punching out eight batters in game two.
Saegertown will next go on the road to take on another region opponent in Eisenhower on Friday at 4 p.m.
CASH dominates Boardman 18-8
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut girls lacrosse team soundly defeated Boardman (OH) 18-8 on Tuesday. With the win, the Lady Eagles improve to 9-4 on the season.
Jacqueline Detelich led the way with six goals on the night. Jocelyn Denihan notched a hat trick while Victoria Medrick, Sydney Phillips and Camille Turner each compiled a pair of goals. Brianna Nader, Ashley Crabb and Katie Gillette also found the back of the net once.
Conneaut will next host region rival Villa Maria on Thursday at 6 p.m. A win will secure the region title outright for the Lady Eagles.