COCHRANTON — The Meadville boys volleyball team showed why it’s the No. 1 seed in the District 10 playoffs and ranked No. 2 in the state when the Bulldogs swept Fort LeBoeuf 3-0 (25-5, 25-12, 25-20) at Cochranton High School on Tuesday.
Senior Jackson Decker paced the team with 10 kills and eight digs. Kellen Ball and Luc Soerensen added five and four kills, respectively. Junior setter Jack Brown had 21 assists in the win.
Meadville will play Mercyhurst Prep, the No. 4 seed, in the D-10 semifinals on Thursday at a time and location yet to be announced.
Mercyhurst Prep swept Conneaut at Cochranton High School on Tuesday.
Cardinals dominate Orioles
Cochranton swept Rocky Grove 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-15) in a District 10 quarterfinal match at Meadville Area Senior High School on Tuesday.
Senior setter Andrew Custead dished 37 assists in the match. Fellow seniors Chase Miller and Landon Homa tallied 18 and seven kills, respectively. Homa also added nine digs.
Freshman Brady Rynd notched seven kills and Noah Cummings had six. Defensively, Dawson Carroll had 12 digs and Dustin Miller added eight.
Cochranton will play Saegertown on Thursday at a time and location yet to be determined.
