The Meadville boys volleyball team kept its undefeated season alive with a 3-0 sweep (25-4, 25-7, 25-12) against Farrell at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills on Tuesday.
As a team, the Bulldogs had 22 aces. Ben Fiely had five kills.
Meadville is 9-0 overall and 7-0 in the region. The ’Dogs will play at Saegertown on Thursday.
Trojans too much for Tigers
ERIE — The Maplewood boys volleyball team lost to McDowell 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-22) on Tuesday.
Dylan Dewey dished seven assists for the Tigers. Logan Kier had three kills and five digs while Caden Lazorishak had five digs, two kills and two aces.
Maplewood is 1-5 overall and in the region. The Tigers will play at Fort LeBoeuf on Thursday.
Conneaut wins 3-2
FRANKLIN — The Conneaut boys volleyball team beat Rocky Grove 3-2 on Tuesday.
Nolan Rados, a Thiel commit, tallied 23 kills, six blocks and six digs. Spencer Foister added 11 kills and two blocks. Carson Alsdorf and Tristan Shelatz each had five kills while Brevin Klink dished 35 assists.
Conneaut is 2-6 in the region and 2-7 overall. The Eagles will play at Mercyhurst Prep on Thursday.
Bulldogs come close vs. Ramblers
ERIE — The Meadville baseball team lost to Cathedral Prep 4-3 in a Region 5 game on Monday in a driving rain.
Meadville took a 2-1 lead in the third inning, but Prep tied the game in the bottom of the third. The Ramblers scored twice in the fifth to go up 4-2. The Bulldogs scored once in the sixth, but could get no closer.
The Bulldogs finished with four hits. Rocco Tartaglione, Brady Walker, Jordan Young and Bradyn Miller each had one hit.
On the bump, Walker struck out five batters in four and a half innings of action.
Meadville is 9-4 overall and 7-2 in region action. The ’Dogs are scheduled to play region opponent Erie on Thursday.
Meadville (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Anderson 3-0-0-0, Tartaglione 4-1-1-0, B. Walker 4-0-1-1, Young 4-0-1-1, Garvey 2-0-0-0, Beck 2-0-0-0, M. Walker 3-0-0-0, Feleppa 2-0-0-0, Jefferson 1-0-0-0, Miller 1-1-1-1. Totals 26-3-4-3.
Cathedral Prep (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Jackson 1-2-0-0, Constable 3-1-2-0, A. Costello 3-0-1-2, L. Costello 3-0-0-0, Fultz 3-0-0-0, Sprickman 3-0-0-0, Malec 2-0-0-0, Koshan 3-0-1-0, Spano 2-1-0-0. Totals 23-4-4-2.
Meadville 002 001 0 — 3 4 2
Cathedral Prep 101 020 x — 4 4 1
BATTING
2B: M — B. Walker; HT — Player.
3B: AT — Player; HT — Player.
HR: AT — Player; HT — Player.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — B. Walker LP 4.2-3-4-3-7-5, M. Walker 1.1-1-0-0-0-1; CP — Fultz WP 5-3-2-2-8-1, Costello 1-0-0-0-2-0, Malec 1-1-1-1-2-1.
Records: Meadville 9-4, Cathedral Prep 13-0.
