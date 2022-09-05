ERIE — The Meadville Bulldogs boys cross country team placed fifth at the McDowell Invitational on Saturday.
Leading the boys was junior Max Dillaman. Dillaman finished fourth with a time of 17 minutes and 20 seconds. Charlie Minor was next in 15th place (18:14). Tate Walker in 24th (19:02) and Ethan Lucas in 46th (20:53) rounded out Meadville’s scoring.
Also competing was Cambridge Springs, who posted a sixth-place finish. Freshman Quinn Simmerman led the Blue Devils with a finish of 26th place (19:07). Close behind was Nick Finick in 29th (19:23).
Also finishing for Cambridge was Devin Lainewicz in 36th (19:41), Josh Simpson in 39th (20:02) and Tysin Findlay in 42nd (20:31).
In the girls competition, Meadville posted a sixth-place finish. Freshman Megan Puleio finished in third place (20:34) , about nine seconds behind the winner.
The other three scorers for the Lady Bulldogs were Abigail Stump in 27th (24:13), Maria Megill-Herrera in 46th (26:18) and Maddie Aitken in 48th (26:23).
The Cambridge Springs girls team finished 10th at the invitational. Paige Porter was the top racer in 41st (25:32). Also racing was Katlynn Baer in 64th (30:53), Abbey Laskey in 65th (30:55), Mariah Peterman in 70th (32:58) and Maddy Lehner in 71st (33:14).
CASH, Maplewood, Saegertown compete at Rocket Invite
TITUSVILLE — The Conneaut, Maplewood and Saegertown cross country teams competed at the Rocket Invitational hosted by Titusville High School on Saturday with several top-100 finishes.
Conneaut’s Keaira Smeltzer was the top finisher on the girls side. The sophomore completed the course in 21 minutes and 43 seconds for a 24th place finish. Kaylee Montes was 56th (24:05), Chloe Fields was 61st (24:33) and Jessica Pelc was 91st (26:06).
Top finishing boys for Conneaut were Mitchell Lasko in 78th (20:00) and Daniel Hunter in 83rd (20:10).
Maplewood was led by sophomore Lincoln Kier. Kier was the lone boy to post a top-100 finish. He finished 27th with a time of 18:04.
On the Lady Tigers’ side, Shawna Pillar was 47th (23:28) while Sylvia Wright placed 53rd (23:55). Rhinn Post finished 89th (25:58).
For Saegertown, five boys placed in the top-100. Eddie Hazlet led the way in 47th place (18:48) and Sam Hetrick was close behind in 54th (18:52). Brennen McWright (19:52) and Jace Digiacomo (20:02) were 70th and 79th, respectively. Xander Brauen (20:35) was 92nd.
On the girls side, Camryn Harakal paced the Panthers with a 34th place finish (22:42). Margaret Hughes (24:00) and Skyler Bland (24:56) were 55th and 72nd, respectively.
Cardinals place fifth at Hickory
HERMITAGE — The Cochranton boys cross country team finished fifth at the Hornet Invitational on Saturday.
The duo of Kyler Woolstrum and Chase Miller, both returning state qualifiers, each finished in the top-12. Woolstrum’s time of 17 minutes and four seconds was good enough for sixth. Miller finished 11th (17:26).
Meadville blanked by General McLane
The Meadville girls soccer team hosted General McLane on Saturday and lost 12-0.
Scoring for the Lady Lancers was Brooklyn Respecki (3), Sydney Rotko (3), Len Bookhammer (2), Sophia Allison (1), Cassie Chorney (1) and Mady Barto (1). There was also one own goal.
“The girls fought hard. We are missing three starters from injury and even though the score was heavily in GM’s favor, I’m proud of how my girls played,” Meadville head coach Doug Kuhn said.
