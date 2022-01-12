The Meadville Bulldog hockey team defeated West Allegheny 8-4 on Tuesday, but the win came with a major loss.
Head coach Jamie Plunkett is suspended for today’s contest against Jamestown and Thursday’s game against Armstrong.
“USA Hockey has a rule that if a team gets 12 penalties in a game, the coach gets suspended for a game. Well, we got our twelfth penalty just about as time expired,” Plunkett said. “Because Wednesday’s game isn’t a league game, I have to miss Thursday’s as well.”
Plunkett’s suspension means he will miss the opening game of the Meadville Bulldog Invitational, an annual hockey tournament hosted at the George S. Dearment Ice Arena.
Plunkett will return on Saturday when Meadville plays Dublin Coffman at 7:15 a.m.
CCA girls lost to CLA 22-15
SENECA — The Crawford Christian Academy girls basketball team dropped Tuesday’s game against Christian Life Academy 22-15.
Elizabeth Kolesar led all scorers with 10 points for Christian Life. Sarah Mitchell added eight points while Cecilia Burkett scored four.
Bailey Dillaman led the Lady Chargers with five points. Gracie Oakes and Taylor Frantz each contributed four points while Emma Walton added two points.
The Lady Chargers will next host Erie First at 5 p.m. on Friday.
CCA boys handle CLA 50-35
SENECA — The Crawford Christian Academy boys basketball team defeated Christian Life Academy 50-35 on Tuesday night.
After only leading 21-16 after the first half, the Chargers used a 29-19 advantage in the second half to earn the victory.
Allen Miller led all scorers with 21 points to go along withe five three-pointers. Cole Keyser also ended the night in double figures with 10 points. Jay Hemlock and Stuart Hochstetler added seven and six points, respectively.
Ben West led Christian Life with 12 points while Corbin Henry added 11 points.
Crawford Christian will next host Grand River Academy at 7 p.m. on Friday.