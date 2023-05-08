The Meadville boys and girls track and field teams finished in the top-five at the 34th annual Oil Country Invitational at Oil City High School on Saturday.
The boys placed third out of 18 teams with 57 points. Oil City won with 87 points and Corry had 70.
Junior Nic Williams had a big day for the Bulldogs. Williams won the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.61 seconds. He also finished second in the 100-meter dash (11.34) and was a member of the 4x100-meter relay team that finished third (44.83).
Dontae Burnett had a long jump of 20 feet, 3 inches, which gave him second place. He also took fourth in the 200-meter dash (23.17) and was on the 4x100.
Alex Kinder was also on the 4x100 and took seventh in the 100 (11.65).
Also on the track, Kyler Woolstrum placed third in the 3,200-meter run (10:48.51).
In the field, senior Charlier Minor was sixth in pole vault (11 feet). Brennen Dinsmore placed seventh in discus (120 feet, 11 inches).
Meadville placed three in the top-eight in shot put. Alexander Hauf was third (40-10.75), Ruric Douglas was fifth (40-7.25) and Dinsmore was eighth (38-6.25).
In javelin, Tate Reichel was fourth (145-5) and Mark Dait was fifth (141-6).
The girls finished with 55 points, which was good enough for fourth. Lakeview won with 111 points. Corry and Cranberry had 65 and 60, respectively.
Freshman Megan Puleio set a team record in the 800-meter run, again. She won with a time of 2:16.83, breaking the record she set earlier this season.
Puleio also helped the 4x400-meter relay team win (4:22.71). Also on the team was Camryn Guffey, Jessie Aitken and Maria Megill-Herrera. Puleio finished second in the 400 (59.26) and was on the 4x800-meter relay team that finished second (10:11.48).
In the 200, Aitken finished fourth (27.98) and Tatum Gorney was seventh (28.69). Sydney Burchard placed eighth in the 100 (13.36).
Megill-Herrera took fourth in the 3,200 (12:44.22). Kennedy Gunn took sixth in the 100-meter hurdles (17.86).
In the field, Kayla Germanoski took fifth in triple jump (32- 1.5). Jordyn Bean and Gorney both jumped 8 feet in the pole vault to tie for seventh.
Alex Gallagher took second in javelin (101-6). MKenna Gerard (84-11) and Payton Costello (84-3) was eighth).
Meadville has a dual meet at Titusville on Thursday.
Cardinals lose on the road
YOUNGSVILLE — The Cochranton baseball team out-hit Youngsville but lost the Region 3 battle 6-1.
Walker Carroll and Ben Field were each 2-3 at the plate. On the bump, Carroll fanned 10 batters in four innings.
Cochranton is 6-8 overall and 6-5 in the region. The Cardinals are scheduled to play at Cambridge Springs today at 4 p.m.
Conneaut earns region win
SHARON — The Conneaut baseball team used a five-run third inning to beat Region 2 foe Sharon 6-1 on Saturday.
Gavin White and Trent Roncaglione had multiple hits for the Eagles.
Dan Bartholomew and Wyatt Kornman combined to allow seven hits and walk one batter on the mound.
Conneaut is 8-5 overall and 5-5 in the region. The Eagles are scheduled to host Grove City today.
Tigers drop region bout
RUSSELL — Maplewood lost to Eisenhower 8-3 in Region 3 baseball action on Saturday.
Levi Willison and Landyn Reynolds each had two hits for the Tigers, who out-hit Eisenhower 8-3.
Maplewood is 6-4 overall and 5-4 in region action. The Tigers are scheduled to play at Saegertown today at 4:30 p.m.
Cambridge softball wins twice
The Cambridge Springs softball team played at Eisenhower Saturday morning and at Youngsville Saturday afternoon and won both games.
At Eisenhower, the Devils won 8-1. Cheyenne Mosconi was 3-4 with two RBIs.
Cambridge beat Youngsville 10-0 in five innings. Senior Hailee Rodgers hurled a shutout. Kylee Miller and Rodgers each hit a triple in the win.
Cambridge Springs is 10-3 overall and 10-1 in Region 2. The Blue Devils are scheduled to host Maplewood on Thursday.
Saturday’s results
Cochranton (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Foulk 3-1-1-0, Burnette 4-0-0-0, Carroll 3-0-2-0, Rynd 3-0-1-0, Field 3-0-2-0, Long 3-0-1-0, McDonough 2-0-1-0, Hoban 2-0-0-0, Albert 2-0-1-0, Deeter 1-0-0-0. Totals 26-1-9-0.
Youngsville (6)
(AB-R-H-BI) Johnson 4-1-1-0, DeSimone 2-2-2-2, Lucks 1-0-0-1, Manning 3-0-1-1, Mesel 4-1-2-0, Dalrymple 2-0-0-0, Mancuso 2-0-1-1, Mesel 2-0-0-0, Senz 2-2-1-0, Mancuso 0-0-0-0. Totals 22-6-8-5.
Cochranton 001 000 0 — 1 9 0
Youngsville 002 112 x — 6 8 0
BATTING — 2B: Y — Johnson, DeSimone.
PITCHING — (IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Carroll LP 4-5-3-3-10-6, Burnette 2-3-3-3-1-2; Y — Manning WP 6-9-1-1-3-1, Johnson 1-0-0-0-1-1.
Records: Cochranton 6-8, Youngsville 10-2.
Conneaut (6)
(AB-R-H-BI) Herr 3-1-0-0, Aldrich 3-1-0-0, White 3-1-2-2, Klink 3-0-0-1, Roncaglione 4-1-2-0, Thomas 4-0-1-0, Stright 2-0-0-0, Headley 3-1-0-1, Nottingham 1-1-1-0. Totals 26-6-6-4.
Sharon (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Scarmack 3-1-1-0, Cattron 4-0-1-0, Rodrigues 1-0-1-0, Piccirilli 3-0-1-1, Maurice 3-0-0-0, Fromm 3-0-1-0, Douglas 3-0-1-0, Beckert 3-0-1-0, Schneker 3-0-0-0. Totals 26-1-7-1.
Conneaut 005 010 0 — 6 6 1
Sharon 001 000 0 — 1 7 1
BATTING — 2B: S — Cattron.
PITCHING — (IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Bartholomew WP 4-2-0-0-3-0, Kornman 3-5-1-1-3-1; S — Rodrigues 2.1-3-5-4-1-4, Maurice 3.1-2-1-1-7-2, Cattron 1-0-0-1-0.
Records: Conneaut 8-5, Sharon 7-4.
Maplewood (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Proper 4-1-1-0, Reynolds 4-0-2-2, Woge 4-1-0-0, Willison 3-0-2-0, Hochstetler 4-0-1-0, Williams, Hirosky 4-0-0-0, Gerow 2-1-0-0, Beuchat 3-0-1-0. Totals 32-3-8-2.
Eisenhower (8)
(AB-R-H-BI) Jakubzak 3-1-0-0, Palmeri 3-1-0-0, Childs 2-1-1-2, Hunt 1-3-0-0, Pascuzzi 2-1-1-2, Wynn 3-0-1-3, Jensen 2-0-0-0, Casey 3-0-0-0, Jakubcak 1-1-0-0. Totals 20-8-3-7.
Maplewood 001 100 1 — 3 8 3
Eisenhower 015 020 x — 8 3 6
PITCHING — (IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Hochstetler LP 2.2-2-6-4-1-4, Proper 1.1-1-2-1-1-2, Woge 2-0-0-0-1-1; E — Hunt 6-8-3-1-2-2, Jensen 1-0-0-0-0-0.
Records: Maplewood 6-4, Eisenhower 3-9.
