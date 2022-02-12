EDINBORO — The Meadville boys basketball lost to Region 6 foe General McLane 58-53 on Friday night. The Bulldogs are now 0-6 in the region and 6-13 overall.
The ‘Dogs had a 22-20 lead going into the locker room, but the Lancers used a 20-15 advantage in third quarter to take a three-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. The ‘Dogs kept it close during the final quarter, but Logan Anderson hit three consecutive three-pointers to give the Lancers the win. Anderson finished with a total of six three-pointers and 20 points overall.
Danny Bruce and Dane Jukes also finished in double figures for the Lancers with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Khalon Simmons led the Bulldogs with 18 points. Lucas Luteran added 13 points and Jack Burchard contributed eight points. The trio complied all of the Bulldogs’ three pointers as Luteran finished with three while Simmons and Burchard each contributed two. Dontae Burnett also finished with eight points.
Meadville will next host Region 6 opponent Cathedral Prep on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Panthers crush Youngsville 59-18
YOUNGSVILLE — The Saegertown boys basketball team defeated Region 2 opponent Youngsville 59-18 on Friday night. With the win, the Panthers remain in first place in Region 2 with a region record of 10-1 and an overall record 15-4.
The game was never close as the Panthers went up 23-6 after the first quarter. The Panthers outscored the Eagles 20-2 in the second quarter to go up 43-8 at halftime.
Jaden Wilkins led all scorers with 16 points. Henry Shaffer also ended the night in double figures with 11 points. Zach Balog added seven points while Zachary Yoder and Brady Greco each contributed six points. Yoder scored all of his points from the three-point line.
Saegertown will be on the road for another region match up against Iroquois tonight at 7 p.m.
Spa downs Iroquois 72-49
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs boys basketball dominated Region 2 foe Iroquois 72-49 on Friday night. With the win, the Blue Devils remain in second place in Region 2 with a 9-3 record in region play and a 11-7 record overall.
The Blue Devils led 49-37 after three quarters, but made the game out of reach in the final eight minutes by outscoring the Braves 23-12.
Nathan Held led the way with a double-double, finishing with 26 points and 17 rebounds. Held also went 10 of 11 from the free throw line. The Blue Devils finished 22 of 25 from the line overall.
Josh Reisenauer also went into double figures with 12 points while finishing 4 of 4 from the line. Ethan Counasse and Hunter Spaid added nine and seven points, respectively. Spaid also had both of the Blue Devils’ three-pointers.
Cambridge Springs will go on the road for another region match up against Youngsville on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Tigers lose to Union City 53-46
UNION CITY — The Maplewood boys basketball team lost to Region 2 opponent Union City 53-46 on Friday.
The Tigers took a 10-7 lead after the first quarter, but the Bears outscored them 19-8 in the second quarter to take a 26-18 lead into locker room. The Tigers outscored the Bears 28-27, but it wasn’t enough as the Bears took the region win.
Logan Kennedy led the Tigers with 13 points to go along with four three-pointers. Luke Sleeman also tallied double figures, ending the night with 12 points. Noah Burk added nine points while also converting on a pair of threes.
Maplewood will go on the road for another Region 2 match up against Iroquois on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
CCA girls lose 31-19
The Crawford Christian Academy girls basketball team lost to Slippery Rock Homeschool 31-19 on Thursday.
After things were knotted up at eight after the first quarter, Slippery Rock used a 10-2 advantage in the second quarter to go up 18-10 at halftime. The Lady Chargers then won the third quarter 5-2 to only go down by five going into the final quarter. However, Slippery Rock used a 11-4 fourth quarter to put the game away.
Gracie Oakes led the Lady Chargers with six points. Abby Numer added five points and the team’s only three-pointer of the night while Abryanna Epps contributed four points.
Meah Severson led Slippery Rock with nine points. Cana Severson and Ellie Henricks each added eight points. Juliana Toth earned six points while going 4 of 8 from the free throw line.
CCA girls drop one to CLA
The Crawford Christian Academy girls basketball lost to Christian Life Academy 35-19 on Friday.
After the lady Chargers were only 19-12 after three quarters, Christian Life used a 16-7 advantage in the fourth quarter to to make the game out of reach.
Gracie Oakes, Abryanna Epps and Abby Numer each scored four points to lead the way for the Lady Chargers.
Elizabeth Kolesar led Christian Life with 14 points. Sarah Mitchell was second on the team with eight points to go along with a pair of three-pointers. Cecilia Burkett and Naomi Mourachian added seven and six points, respectively.
CCA boys defeats CLA
The Crawford Christian Academy boys basketball team defeated Christian Life Academy 52-40 on Friday.
The Chargers only led 38-33 entering the fourth quarter but used a 14-7 advantage in the final eight minutes to pull way from Christian Life.
Jay Hemlock led the Chargers with 16 points while Stuart Hochstetler added 11 points to also go in double figures. Allen Miller added nine points while going 4 of 6 from the free throw line.
Corban Henry led Christian Life with 16 points to go along with a pair of threes. Josh Mourachian added eight points.