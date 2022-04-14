Slippery Rock — The Meadville baseball team got its first loss of the season in a 5-0 defeat against Slippery Rock at Slippery Rock University’s Jack Critchfield Park on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs struggled on offense. The team managed just one hit, Rocco Tartaglione’s single in the fourth inning. Only two batters advanced to first base from bases on balls.
The Rockets scored four runs in the fifth inning to put the game out of reach.
Meadville is 2-1 on the season and is scheduled to play at Sharon today.
Conneaut loses in extra innings
GROVE CITY — The Conneaut baseball team lost a Region 2 matchup with Grove City 2-1 in eight innings on Wednesday.
Conneaut scored first in the fourth inning when Alex Nottingham crossed the plate. The team’s offense was held to four hits in the game by Grove City’s Dylan McElhinney.
McElhinney struck out 12 batters and allowed three hits and one run in seven innings of work.
For Conneaut, Jordan Kullen, Jayden Mihoci, Ryan Richardson and Nottingham combined to pitch eight innings. The foursome combined for six strikeouts.
Conneaut is now 1-4 on the season and is scheduled to play at Slippery Rock on Wednesday.
Lady Eagles win big in Tennessee
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Conneaut softball team beat Newton 21-3 at the Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee on Wednesday.
The Lady Eagles amassed 24 hits in the big win.
Linda Shepard and Julianna Jacobs each registered home runs in the game. Shepard added a triple, a double and three RBIs. Jacobs added a double and one RBI.
Also with a big day, Kaley Cook went 3-4 with three runs and Lainie Harrington went 2-4 with three runs. Brooke Wise also went 3-4 with two RBIs and Jillian Mihoci went 3-3 at the plate.
In the circle, Shepard hurled five innings with three strikeouts and three earned runs.
Conneaut is 3-0 this season.