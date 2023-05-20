The Meadville softball team belted three home runs in Friday’s 12-7 win against Cochranton in both teams’ season finale.
Meadville out-hit Cochranton 12-11. Kendall Mealy was 4-4 with three runs, two RBIs and a homer. Lexi Carr and Elliot Schleicher each had two hits for the Bulldogs.
Lili Kightlinger and Teagan Reichel each added homers for Meadville.
In the circle, Katie Say got the win. She fanned six batters in four innings. Kightlinger struck out four batters in relief.
For Cochranton, Mara Swartz was 4-4 with two doubles. Keirstynn Miller also had multiple hits for the Cardinals.
Meadville finished the regular season 11-8 and will play Conneaut in the District 10 quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Cochranton closed the year 9-12 and will face Rocky Grove on Monday in the D-10 quarterfinals.
Travis powers Bulldogs’ big win
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP — Zach Travis came up big in goal, and Meadville swept the season series over McDowell with a 12-6 win at Gus Anderson Field in District 10 boys lacrosse on Friday.
With the win, Meadville (7-3) will face Fairview at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Prep Events Center in the first round of the D-10 playoffs. The Bulldogs and Tigers split the season series with each team winning at home.
Travis blanked the Trojans in the first half as Meadville held a tenuous 2-0 lead on goals by Preston Phillis and Gino Giliberto. Meadville built its lead to 8-0 before Jacob Emery scored the first of his four goals to break McDowell’s drought with 1:49 left in the third quarter.
Giliberto and Cody Schwab each scored three goals. Schwab had two goals and an interception and assist to fuel a four-goal, third-period outburst that put Meadville up 6-0.
Phillis and Ben Hilson each scored twice. Robert Mahoney and Logan Shaw added single markers.
Travis made 16 saves. Giliberto recovered six ground balls. Cole Sobolewski and Jay Fadden each forced three turnovers.
Schwab added three assists. Matt Kaste led The Bulldogs with 10 ground balls.
The JV game ended in a 5-5 tie. Meadville lost on the rock, paper, scissor tie-breaker.
