RUSSELL — The Cambridge Springs baseball team beat Eisenhower 8-5 in extra innings in a Region 3 game on Wednesday.
Tristan Mazzadra hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to give the Devils a 7-4 lead. Bryce Kania scored on an error later in the inning.
Cambridge won its fourth straight game and is 9-5 overall and 8-5 in the region. The Blue Devils will host Youngsville on Monday.
Cambridge Springs (8)
(AB-R-H-BI) Bryce Kania 4-1-0-1, P. Gorton 3-0-1-0, Brett Kania 5-0-2-0, Field 4-0-0-0, Jardina 3-2-2-0, Gage 3-1-0-0, J. Gorton 3-2-0-0, Mazzadra 3-2-2-2, Riley 3-0-0-1. Totals 31-8-8-5.
Eisenhower (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) Jakubcak 3-2-2-0, Palmeri 4-0-1-0, Childs 4-0-1-1, Hunt 4-0-2-1, Pascuzzi 4-0-0-0, Darts 1-0-0-0, Kellog 3-2-3-0, Jensen 4-0-0-0, Eynn 3-0-1-1, Casey 4-0-2-0, Kellog 1-0-0-0, Mizner 1-0-0-0. Totals 36-5-12-3.
Cambridge Springs 000 022 04 — 8 8 4
Eisenhower 100 111 01 — 5 12 2
BATTING
HR: CS — Mazzadra.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) CS — Field WP 4-6-2-0-4-0, Mazzadra 4-6-4-1-7-1; E — Jensen 2-3-4-4-1-2, Synn 1-0-2-2-1-4, Hunt 5-5-2-0-0-1.
Records: Cambridge Springs 9-5, Eisenhower 3-10.
Panthers win in extras
YOUNGSVILLE — Saegertown scored four runs in the eighth inning to beat Youngsville 11-8 and take a two-game lead in Region 3.
A Sully Zirkle sacrifice fly scored Wyatt Burchill for the go-ahead run. Luke Young scored on a wild pitch for a two-run lead in the eighth. William Shaffer hit a two-run single to score Henry Shaffer and Joe Grundy and give the Panthers a four-run cushion.
Saegertown is 13-2 overall and 12-1 in region action. Youngsville is now 10-3 in region play. Saegertown will play at Eisenhower on Friday.
Saegertown (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burchill 4-3-4-0, Young 4-2-1-0, H. Shaffer 3-3-3-2, Zirkle 4-1-2-5, Joe Grundy 3-1-0-0, W. Shaffer 4-0-1-3, Manning 5-0-3-0, Gardner 5-0-0-0, Jon Grundy 2-1-0-0. Totals 34-11-14-10.
Youngsville (8)
(AB-R-H-BI) Johnson 4-1-2-0, DeSimone 3-2-2-3, Lucks 3-1-3-1, Maning 4-0-0-1, Mesel 5-1-4-2, Dalyrmple 4-0-1-0, Manucso 3-1-0-0, Mesel 4-1-0-0, Senz 5-1-1-1. Totals 35-8-13-8.
Saegertown 130 100 24 — 4 11 3
Youngsville 001 510 01 — 8 13 3
BATTING
2B: S — Zirkle, Burchill; Y — DeSimone.
3B: S — H. Shaffer.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) S — Burchill WP 3-5-4-4-2-4, Joe Grundy 4-8-4-3-1-3; Y — Manning LP 6-9-6-6-2-3, Lucks 2-5-5-5-0-3.
Records: Saegertown 13-2; Youngsville 11-3.
Conneaut holds on for win
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut Eagles baseball team held on to defeat the Oil City Oilers 7-5 in region baseball action Wednesday evening.
The Eagles scored five runs in the opening three innings, but saw their lead diminish as the game went on. Oil City scored four runs in the fifth inning in an attempted comeback.
Logan Nottingham’s double in the third inning, would be a pivotal moment in the game as it scored two runners to extend the Eagles’ lead.
Wyatt Kornman got the win on the mound, pitching four and a third innings. Dan Bartholomew and Gavin White entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
The Eagles, who are 10-5 overall and 7-5 in region play, have two games remaining in the season. They will play Slippery Rock on Monday on the road at 4 p.m.
Oil City (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) teeter 4-1-1-0, Highfield 3-1-2-0, Lockhart 4-2-1-1, Motter 4-0-2-2, McMahon 4-0-2-2, Stevens 2-0-0-0, Rybak 3-0-0-0, Dunkle 3-0-0-0, Barber 3-0-0-0, Ames 0-1-0-0. Totals 30-5-8-5
Conneaut (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) herr 2-1-1-0, Headley 4-0-1-0, Aldrich 0-1-0-0, White 4-1-3-2, Klink 3-0-1-0, Roncaglione 4-0-0-1, Thomas 4-1-2-0, A. Nottingham 4-1-2-1, L. Nottingham 3-0-1-2, Stright 2-0-0-0, Herr 0-2-0-0. Totals 30-7-11-6
Oil City 001 040 00 — 5 8 1
Conneaut 104 110 0x — 7 11 2
BATTING
2B: C— Nottingham, White x2
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Kornman WP 4.1-4-4-3-3-3, Bartholomew 2.1-4-1-1-1-0, White 0.1-0-0-0-0-1; OC — Stevens LP 3.0-8-5-4-2-2, Motter 3.0-3-2-0-4-1.
Records: Oil City 5-10; Conneaut 10-5.
Bulldogs sweep Devils
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Meadville boys volleyball team swept Cambridge Springs 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-18) in a region match on Wednesday.
Senior Jackson Decker led the offense with 17 kills and added eight digs. Freshman Luc Soerensen tallied 11 kills and eight digs. Middle hitter Kellen Ball had five kills. Setter Jack Brown dished 35 assists and added four kills.
Meadville is 12-0 overall and 10-0 in the region. The Bulldogs will host Cochranton on Tuesday or the region title.
Cambridge was paced by Parker Schmidt with nine assists and eight digs. Brady Campbell had 11 assists and four kills.
Senior Josh Reisenauer added nine kills and seven digs while Kaiden Boozer had six digs and five kills.
The Blue Devils are 4-7 overall and 4-5 in the region. Cambridge will play at Rocky Grove on Tuesday.
Cardinals beat Tigers in three sets
COCHRANTON — Cochranton swept Maplewood 3-0 (25-14, 25-8, 25-12) in boys volleyball region action on Wednesday.
Andrew Custead had 30 assists and five kills while Chase Miller added eight kills. Fellow senior Landon Homa led the offense with 10 kills and Dawson Carroll had 15 digs.
Cochranton is 12-3 overall and 10-0 in the region. The Cards will play at Meadville on Tuesday for the region title.
Eagles prevail in extra sets
CONNEAUT — On Tuesday, the Conneaut Eagles boys volleyball team defeated the Cambridge Springs Blue Devils in a match that went the distance of five sets.
Conneaut won 3-2 (25-18, 25-18, 25-27, 22-25, 15-12).
Nolan Rados led the Eagles with 14 kills, eight blocks, four digs and two aces. Tristan Shelatz had nine kills and six blocks. Spencer Foister and Carson Alsdorf contributed eight kills each and Brevin Klink totaled 39 assists for Conneaut.
Conneaut will play Farrell today at 6 p.m. at home.
