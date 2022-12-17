LOWER BURRELL — The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team defeated WPIAL school Burrell 39-31 on Friday. With the win, the Blue Devils are 5-1 on the season.
Makenzie Yanc led all scorers with 16 points and also grabbed six rebounds. Hailee Rodgers also ended the night in double figures with 10 points. Jordyn Wheeler and Finley Rauscher added six and five points, respectively.
Cambridge will next host PENNCREST rival Maplewood on Monday at 7 p.m.
Burrell (31)
Fisher 4 0-1 8, Clark 2 3-4 7, Sterlilz 2 2-2 7, Wojtezak 1 1-3 4, Landowski 0 3-6 3, Brancato 1 0-0 2, Omecinski 0 0-2 0.
Totals 10 9-16 31.
Cambridge Springs (39)
Yanc 6 3-4 16, Rodgers 4 1-3 10, Wheeler 3 0-0 6, Rauscher 2 1-2 5, Cole 1 0-0 2.
Totals 16 5-9 39.
Burrell; 7;7;6;11;—;31
Cambridge Springs;8;14;6;11;—;39
3-point goals: Burrell — Sterlilz, Wojtezak; Cambridge Springs — Yanc.
Records: Burrell 3-3; Cambridge Springs 5-1, 0-0 Region 2.
Cardinals drop road game
GIRARD — The Cochranton boys basketball team lost to Girard 54-30 in a non-region game at Girard High School on Friday.
The YellowJackets led 14-11 after the first quarter but outscored the Cardinals 18-6 in the second quarter to take a 32-17 lead at the halftime. Girard cruised to victory with back-to-back 11-point quarters in the second half.
Landon Homa led Cochranton with 11 points. Chase Miller added 10.
Cochranton is 1-4 this season and will play at Cranberry on Thursday.
Cochranton (30)
Homa 4 0-0 11, C. Miller 5 0-0 10, D. Carroll 3 0-0 6, Rynd 1 0-0 2, D. Miller 0 1-2 1.
Totals 13 1-2 30.
Girard (54)
Henry 7 0-0 17, McDonald 5 0-0 11, Carr 3 0-0 7, Edwards 3 0-0 6, Bax 2 0-2 4, Pratt 2 0-0 4, Kibbe 1 0-0 3, Fialek 0 2-2 2.
Totals 23 2-4 54.
Cochranton;11;6;7;6;—;30
Girard;14;18;11;11;—;54
3-point goals: Cochranton — Homa 3; Girard — Henry 3, McDonald, Carr, Kibbe.
Records: Cochranton 1-4, 0-0 Region 3; Girard 4-0, 0-0 Region 4.
CCA beats undefeated Harvest Baptist
The Crawford Christian Academy boys basketball team beat Harvest Baptist 61-59 at Crawford Christian Academy on Friday.
Allen Miller led the way with 20 points and four 3-pointers. Nathan Frano added 10 while Aaron Hoegerl, Ethan Mattocks and Cole Keyser each scored nine.
“Our guys played amazing team basketball tonight to defeat the previously undefeated Harvest Baptist,” Crawford Christian Academy head coach Jeff Steiger said. “By far the best game so far. Harvest is a fantastic ball team. I couldn’t be more proud of all of the young men.”
Crawford Christian Academy is 4-2 this season. The Chargers will play at Bethel Christian Academy on Monday.
Harvest Baptist (59)
Boyce 10 4-6 25, Black 7 0-1 19, Holcomb 3 2-3 8, Goldstrom 2 0-0 5, Strombough 1 0-2 2.
Totals 23 6-12 59.
Crawford Christian (61)
Miller 6 4-7 20, Frano 4 1-2 10, Hoegerl 2 5-7 9, Mattocks 4 1-2 9, Keyser 4 0-0 9, Hemlock 2 0-1 4.
Totals 22 11-19 61.
Harvest;13;14;10;22;—;59
Crawford Christian;16;13;18;14;—;61
3-point goals: Harvest Baptist — Black 5, Boyce, Goldstrom; CCA — Miller 4, Frano, Keyser.
Records: Crawford Christian Academy 4-2.
CCA beats Harvest at home
The Crawford Christian Academy girls basketball team beat Harvest Baptist 31-20 at Crawford Christian Academy on Friday.
Abryanna Epps led the Chargers with 12 points and Gracie Oakes added eight.
After leading 16-7 at halftime the Chargers added 15 points over the final two quarters to stay ahead of Harvest Baptist.
Crawford Christian Academy is 2-2 on the season. The Chargers play at Bethel Christian Academy on Monday.
Harvest Baptist (20)
Chuba 3 4-6 10, Robb 2 0-2 7, Stotler 1 0-0 2, King 0 1-2 1.
Totals 7 5-12 20.
Crawford Christian (31)
Epps 3 6-7 12, Oakes 4 0-3 8, Held 2 0-2 4, Frantz 1 1-2 3, A. Oakes 1 0-0 2, Zurcher 1 0-0 2.
Totals 12 7-14 31.
Harvest;2;5;9;4;—;20
Crawford Christian;4;12;10;5;—;31
3-point goals: Harvest Baptist — Robb.
Records: Crawford Christian Academy 2-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.