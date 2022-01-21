CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS – The Cambridge Springs girls basketball team defeated Region 2 opponent Youngsville 68-11 on Thursday night. With the win, the Blue Devils improve to 4-0 in region play and 7-2 overall.
The Blue Devils dominated the game from the start, shutting out the Eagles 23-0 after the first quarter. The Blue Devils outscored the Eagles 45-11 the rest of the way.
Four Blue Devils ended the night in double digits. Madison Yanc led all scorers with 14 points. Makenzie Yanc added 13 points while Finley Rauscher and Hailee Rodgers each contributed 11 points.
Cambridge Springs will host another region opponent in Union City on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Cards down
Union City 49-35
UNION CITY — The Cochranton girls basketball team defeated Region 2 for Union City by a score of 49-35 on Thursday night.
The Cardinals went out to a 12-2 lead after the first quarter and they never gave it up.
Jaylin McGill recorded a double-double, earning 15 points and 10 rebounds. Shelby McBryar also reached double figures after finishing with 11 points. Ella Gallo and Carly Ritcher each recorded seven points. Chelsey Freyermuth contributed five points.
Cochranton will next host another region opponent in Seneca on Monday at 7:30 p.m.