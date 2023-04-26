COCHRANTON — The Cambridge Springs softball team beat Cochranton 9-4 in a Region 2 battle on Tuesday.
Cambridge opened the game with three runs and Cochranton answered with four of its own. From there, the Blue Devils steadily added to their lead while keeping the Cardinals from scoring.
Cambridge’s Kylee Miller was 2-3 with a home run. Emily Boylan and Morgan Dunton each had a double.
In the circle, freshman Kayla Crawford earned the win with nine strikeouts across four scoreless innings.
For Cochranton, Zoe Hansen was 3-4. Dani Hoffman had a triple and Brooklyn Needer had a double. Hoffman struck out six batters in three innings of action.
Cambridge is 7-2 overall and 7-0 in the region. The Blue Devils are scheduled to host Saegertown on Thursday in another region game.
Cochranton is 7-6 overall and 4-4 in Region 2. The Cardinals are scheduled to play at Rocky Grove on Thursday.
Cambridge Springs (9)
(AB-R-H-BI) Miller 3-3-2-2, Boylan 3-2-1-0, Rodgers 3-0-0-0, Harris 4-0-1-1, Dunton 3-0-2-0, Mosconi 3-0-0-0, Leandro 0-2-0-0, Dragosavac 4-0-1-1, Zilhaver 0-0-0-0, Crawford 3-0-1-0, Eaglen 0-1-0-0, Newell 3-0-0-0, Simmons 0-0-0-0, Fredchykowski 0-0-0-0, Klawuhm 0-1-0-0. Totals 29-9-8-4.
Cochranton (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Douglas 4-0-0-0, Hoffman 4-1-1-0, Freyermuth 3-0-0-0, Sokol 0-0-0-0, Ewing 4-1-2-1, Hansen 4-1-3-0, Needler 3-1-1-1, Williams 3-0-2-2, Miller 3-0-0-0, Miller 3-0-0-0. Totals 31-4-9-4.
Cambridge 321 200 1 — 9 8 1
Cochranton 400 000 0 — 4 9 2
BATTING
2B: CS — Boylan, Dunton; C — Needler
3B: C — Hoffman.
HR: CS — Miller.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) CS — Crawford WP 4-2-0-0-9-1, Rodgers 3-7-4-4-2-0; C — Hoffman 3-2-6-2-6-4, Needler 4-6-3-2-2-0.
Records: Cambridge Springs 7-2, Cochranton 7-6.
Bulldogs topple Royals
The Meadville softball team beat Erie 20-4 in a Region 5 matchup on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs totaled 14 hits in three innings. Kendal Mealy was 3-4 with two doubles and a home run. Lexi Carr was 2-2 with one double and a home run, Nevaeh Baker was 2-3 with a home run and Katie Say was 3-3 with two doubles.
In the circle, Say struck out six batters in three innings.
Meadville is 7-4 overall and 3-4 in region action. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play at Warren on Thursday.
Erie (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Nicklas 2-0-0-1, Warnshuis 1-1-0-0, Rose 0-0-0-0, Albelo 0-0-0-1, Jones 2-0-0-0, Chow 1-1-0-0, Claudio 2-0-0-0, Bittner 0-1-0-0, Oosterkamp 1-1-1-1. Totals 9-4-1-3.
Meadville (20)
(AB-R-H-BI) Mealy 4-4-3-3, A. Kregel 3-1-1-0, Reichel 3-0-1-3, R. Kregel 2-1-1-0, Kightlinger 1-1-0-0, Say 3-3-3-2, Carr 2-3-2-4, Ashton 3-2-0-1, Schleicher 2-1-1-2, Baker 3-3-2-4, Coppola 0-1-0-0. Totals 26-20-14-19.
Erie 040 xxx x — 4 1 6
Meadville 965 xxx x — 20 14 0
BATTING
2B: M — Mealy 2, Say 2, Carr.
HR: M — Mealy, Baker, Carr.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) E — Rose LP 3-14-20-11-2-2; M — Say WP 3-1-4-4-6-7.
Records: Erie 0-9, Meadville 7-4.
Tigers mercy-rule Knights
RUSSELL — The Maplewood softball team beat Eisenhower 15-1 in a Region 2 game on Tuesday.
The Tigers out-hit the Knights 21-4. Earning multiple hits for Maplewood were Jocelyn Lane, McKenna Crawford, Maddy Banik, Lexus Whitman, Rhinn Post, Brianna Kope, Madison Eimer and Izzy Somerville.
Post struck out seven betters in five innings and had no earned runs.
Maplewood is 6-1 overall and in the region. The Tigers are scheduled to host Iroquois on Thursday.
Maplewood (15)
(AB-R-H-BI) Lane 5-1-3-0, Despenes 4-2-1-0, Mck. Crawford 4-3-2-0, Hlopick 2-1-1-1, Banik 3-0-2-4, Whitman 4-0-3-1, Post 4-0-3-2, Kope 3-3-2-2, Eimer 4-2-2-2, Somerville 2-1-2-3. Totals 35-15-21-15.
Eisenhower (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Jones 3-0-1-0, Gesing 3-0-1-0, Frank 3-0-1-0, Childs 2-0-0-0, Jakubcak 2-1-0-0, Pascuzzi 2-0-1-1, Morrison 2-0-0-0, Danielson 1-0-0-0, Smyth 2-0-0-0. Totals 20-1-4-1.
Maplewood 510 45x x — 15 21 2
Eisenhower 000 10x x — 1 4 3
BATTING
2B: M — Somerville; E — Pascuzzi.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Post WP 5-4-1-0-7-0; E — Jones LP 5-21-15-13-1-4.
Records: Maplewood 6-1, Eisenhower 2-7.
Eagles fall to Trojans
ERIE — The Conneaut boys volleyball team lost to McDowell 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-15) in a region match on Tuesday.
Nolan Rados tallied four kills, two assists and two digs for the Eagles. Brevin Klink dished 10 assists.
Conneaut is 1-6 overall and 1-4 in the region. The Eagles will host Meadville on Thursday.
Cardinals sweep Steelers
FARRELL — The Cochranton boys volleyball team swept Farrell 3-0 (25-12, 25-7, 25-12) in a region match on Tuesday.
Andrew Custead had 34 assists. Chase Miller and Landon Homa added nine and seven kills, respectively.
Cochranton is 7-3 overall and 5-0 in the region. The Cards will host Rocky Grove for a region match today.
Saegertown tops LeBoeuf 3-0
SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown boys volleyball team beat Fort LeBoeuf 3-0 (25-22, 25-12, 25-17) in a region match on Tuesday.
Quincy Zook paced the offense with 11 kills and Cody Huson added eight. Collin Jones tallied 10 kills and seven digs. Senior and Hiram College commit Brady Greco dished 31 assists.
Saegertown is 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the region. The Panthers will play at Cambridge Springs on Thursday.
Blue Devils sweep Tigers
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Cambridge Springs boys volleyball team swept Maplewood 3-0 (25-11, 25-10, 25-19) in a region match on Tuesday.
Brady Campbell dished 35 assists for Cambridge. Josh Reisenauer and Kaiden Boozer tallied 13 and 12 kills, respectively.
Derek Shaw had three kills for Maplewood.
“I’m very proud of how much we are improving so early in the season. Volleyball mentality wise we are still very young, but skill wise we continue to improve in leaps and bounds,” Maplewood head coach Calum Hyde said. “Hopefully in the next few weeks we will start to take sets and rekindle some old rivalries. That will help with motivation to win.”
Maplewood is 0-5 overall and in the region. The Tigers will play at Farrell on Thursday.
Cambridge Springs is 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the region. The Devils will host Saegertown on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.