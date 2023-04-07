UNION CITY — The Cambridge Springs baseball team beat Union City 6-3 in a Region 3 battle on Thursday.
Senior Bryce Kania struck out 10 batters in six innings of work. At the plate, Kania was 1-4 with two RBIs.
Gunnar Gage and Preston Gorton were both 2-3. Gorton had two RBIs.
Cambridge Springs is 1-2 overall and in the region. The Blue Devils will host Iroquois on Wednesday for another region bout.
Meadville wins big at Erie
ERIE — The Meadville softball team won 17-2 at Erie High School on Wednesday in the team’s Region 5 opener.
Aliviah Ashton and Katie Say each had a home run and a double in the win. Rylee Kregel belted three doubles and Kendall Mealy added a triple.
In the circle, Say struck out six batters in three innings.
Meadville is 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the region. The Bulldogs will host McDowell on Tuesday.
Cardinals blank Orioles 11-0
COCHRANTON — The Cochranton baseball team beat Rocky Grove 11-0 in a Region 3 game on Wednesday.
Isaiah Long struck out four batters in a five-inning no-hitter. Long was also 2-4 with two RBIS.
Walker Carroll, Blake Foulk, Bryce McDonough and Jack Rynd each hit a double.
Cochranton is 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the region. The Cardinals will play at Shenango today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.