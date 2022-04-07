UNION CITY — The Cambridge Springs baseball team blew out Region 3 opponent Union City 19-9 on Wednesday to get its first win of the season.
The Blue Devils’ bats were hot early as they scored six runs during the first three innings. The Bears responded with four runs in the bottom of the third to make it a one-run game. However, the Blue Devils scored 13 over the course of the next four innings to make the game out of reach.
Brock Cunningham led the way for the Blue Devils after going 3-5 with four RBI’s. Alex Dubet also drove in four runs for the Blue Devils. Nathan Held earned three RBI’s after finishing 2-6 of the plate.
Brady Jardina pitched third innings for the Blue Devils and allowed four hits and five runs and struck out three batters. Dubet also went on the mound for two innings and allowed four hits and four runs while striking out four.
Both teams committed their fair share of errors as the Blue Devils committed six while the Bears committed 11.
Cambridge Springs is slated to host Region 3 foe Youngsville at 4 p.m.
Conneaut loses close one
HERMITAGE — The Conneaut baseball team nearly beat Hickory in a 12-11 loss at Hickory High School on Wednesday in a Region 2 matchup.
The score was tied 4-4 before Hickory took a 7-4 lead after five innings. Conneaut answered with a five-run sixth inning to take the lead 9-7. The Hornets answered with four runs of their own to take the lead 11-10.
In the top of the seventh, the Eagles scored to tie the game, but Hickory added a run of their own in the bottom of the seventh to clinch the win.
Conneaut’s Ryan Richardson and Gavin White each had three RBIs in the loss. Richardson went 2-5 at the plate as the only Eagle with multiple hits.
Alex Nottingham and Dawson Thomas each recorded a double.
Conneaut is 0-3 on the season. The Eagles are scheduled to host Harbor Creek on Friday.
Tigers earn first win
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood baseball team earned its first win of the season after beating Region 3 foe Iroquois 7-4 on Wednesday at Randolph Township Park.
The Tigers scored all seven of their runs in the first two innings after scoring three in the first and four in the second. The Tigers held on for the win after the Braves scored two runs in each of their last two innings at bat.
Andrew Proper had a pair of RBI’s for the Tigers while Jesse McFadden, Noah Burk, Jacob Woge and Ethan Peterson each drove in a run.
Stuart Hochstetler earned the win for the Tigers after lasting six innings while earning seven strikeouts and allowing two runs, three hits and two walks.
Maplewood will next host Crawford County-rival Cochranton on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
