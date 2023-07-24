With a dominating performance in the Section 1 tournament, the Cambridge/Conneaut Lake/FCVA Saegertown (SCC) 9-11 year old softball team will play for a state title this weekend.
SCC defeated DuBois 22-1 in the championship game on Saturday. All 12 players in the lineup scored one run or more and the team combined for 14 hits.
Allison Kosinski, Tori Obenrader, Josie Mihoci, Allie Mumford, Kayden Wilson, Jocelyn Jordan, Madyson Mangel, Molly O’Grady, Alex Dugan, Addison Keem, Maddi Deane and Adalyn Hovis each scored in the game. Obenrader, Mihoci, Wilson, Dugan and Keem each had multiple hits. Obenrader and Keem hit one double each while Wilson had a triple.
In the circle, Mumford fanned eight batters in three innings. Wilson pitched one inning with one strikeout and two walks.
To reach the section title game, SCC beat DuBois 19-0 and Iroquois 20-0 on Friday.
The SCC 11U team also reached the state tournament last season. The team played in the championship game and lost 4-3 to Caln Township.
“Returning to the state tournament has been our goal from day one,” head coach Angela Mumford said. “We have to control the controllables, our attitude and effort. We have focused on doing the little things right.”
The state tournament begins on Friday and wraps up on Aug. 4. Wellsboro Little League, in Wellsboro, will host the tournament. SCC will play West Point on Friday at 11 a.m.
“We are connected with a string and every person is there to support each other and do her part on this team,” Mumford said. “We are all important to our success.”
