Several local bowlers crushed it in the opening weekend of the 82nd Annual Pennsylvania State Bowling Championships at Butler:
• Josh Dodson – powered by 265 and 279 games for a 748 series in Doubles action and 724 in Singles action – leads All Events Scratch with an impressive 2,131 series. Dodson and his wife, Stacey, are also third in Doubles Scratch with 1,385 and fourth in Doubles Handicap with 1,478.
• Shawn Park banged out a 299 game and 793 series in doubles action, fueling him and his brother, Ryan, to top spot in both Doubles Scratch and Handicap with 1,445 and 1,535 totals, respectively.
• Donnie Graham tossed a 289 game and 768 series in Team event, sparking him to second place in All Events Scratch with 2,101.
• Joe Paden rolled a career-high 783 series in Singles action, propelling him to second place in scratch and third in handicap with 843.
• Senior bowler Art Barnes brought his “A” game by shooting a 682 actual series, the top total among senior keglers.
• Kelli Spring is currently third in All Events Handicap with a 2,212.
Following are further details and comments on some of these awesome performances, along with a few other bowlers getting some worthy ink:
Dodson smashes ‘em
Dodson was pretty much on his game the entire weekend.
The right-hander tossed 659 and 658 in both his team squads on Saturday, but they should have been higher.
“I had a nice look, but the carry was horrible for me,” he said.
Not the case on Sunday.
Dodson was on his way to a possible 800 series in Doubles action with back-to-back 265 and 279 games, but …
“The transition got me in my third game,” he said, who finished with a 204.
The 748 speaks volumes, but Dodson was prouder of his wife’s performance, though:
“Stacey bowled well. She got lined up and was consistent and her spare shooting was on.”
Stacey Dodson rolled a 637.
Josh Dodson didn’t dwell on his sub-par 204 final game in Doubles action as he rebounded with a 724 in Singles action.
“I was just having fun. Shot making and spares were consistent most of the weekend.”
Brotherly love
The Park brothers should be pictured in Webster’s dictionary – the true definition of brotherhood.
They have a brotherly bond unmatched, and it was on full display in Butler.
Jacking up his game, Shawn Park wanted nothing more than to bowl well with his brother … and he did.
Absolutely getting robbed of a 300 game in his opening game in Doubles action, Shawn Park packed his last shot, but unbelievably, the 9-pin didn’t move, leaving him with a 299 game.
“I threw a quality ball, but the messenger shot across in front of the 9-pin,” he said, who has five career 300 games. “I was discouraged, but knew I had a good shot and needed to stay focused.”
Park did: 246 and 248 games followed. Ryan Park fired a 652 series.
As for teaming up with his brother, Shawn Park’s eyes lit up: “States is something we do every year with a large group, and typically for me, it’s just a fun weekend that I don’t take too serious except for doubles. It’s the one event I focus extra hard on. It means everything to me bowling with my brother.”
In 2019 in Erie, the Park brothers finished third in Doubles Scratch with a 1,451. Hopefully, this year, the dynamic duo will stay at No. 1.
Gunslinger Graham
Graham can sympathize with Shawn Park.
In his 289 game in Team event, the low-key Graham buried his 11th shot, but … the 9-pin didn’t flinch.
The right-hander added 683 in Singles and 650 in Doubles for his second-place 2,101 All-Events total.
“I honestly felt I bowled well,” he said. “I just couldn’t carry at the minors’ house. I had six opens and eight clean games in the 12 games we bowled. We had a really good group this year.”
Zoned-in Paden
Cool-hand Paden went gangbusters.
Copying Shawn Park’s stellar bowling performance, the 57-year-old Paden – one of my favorite keglers as our bowling days go way back to the youth league at Center Bowl in the late 1970’s – was as dominant as he has ever been, throwing games of 259, 245 and 279 for a career-high 783 series in the Singles event.
In his 279 game, the right-handed Paden tossed the front seven before leaving a solid 10-pin in the eighth frame. He also flirted a 300 game in his second game, starting with six straight strikes before leaving an unlucky 4-9 split in the seventh frame.
“I wasn’t really bummed about the split in the 2nd game until after I shot the 279 game,” said the soft-spoken Paden, whose previous high series was 768. “I could have had an 800.”
Paden has always appreciated other bowlers’ greatness, and as expected, the WCCBA Hall of Famer was attentively watching Park’s strike show a few lanes down.
“I really wasn’t thinking about what I was doing in singles since it was the last event for the weekend. We had bowled two team events on Saturday and doubles first thing Sunday morning. I was more interested in watching what Shawn was doing two pairs over. He was incredible.”
The same ole Joe.
Great shooting, long-time friend!
States’ chatter
A few other bowlers also bowled well in the Pennsylvania State Bowling Championships: Ryan Williams is currently fourth in All-Events Scratch with 2,089 … DJ Reagle and Lewis SanFelice are sixth in Doubles Handicap with 1,460 … Tyler George and Brad Spring are ninth and 10th, respectively, in Singles Handicap with 774 and 770 totals.
Versatile Williams
The best all-around house bowler in the county? Hands down, Ryan Williams.
Showcasing his top-notch skills again at multiple houses, Williams was on-fire in Friday Morning League at Lost Lanes by shooting games of 268, 246 and 257 for a whopping 771 series, and crushed ’em in Pioneer League at Cochranton Lanes with 238, 267 and 220 games for a 725.
(Note: Williams also shined in the Pennsylvania State Championships at Butler – see above States’ Chatter portion.)
Dunham demolishes ‘em
Another week, another 700 for Doug Dunham – err, two of them.
Continuing his outstanding season, Dunham was in can’t-miss mode in NFL Mixed League at Lakeside Lanes with games of 253, 235 and 258 for a 746. He also tossed a 704 in Wednesday Nighters League.
Seven other 700’s shot at the Conneaut Lake house: Matt Alexander (715 in Businessmen League), Tim McEntire (709 in Stewart’s Classic League), Tyler Foister (707 in Wednesday Nighters League), Steven King (707 in Wednesday Nighters League), Don Granda Jr. (706 in Stewart’s Classic League), Jordan Vaughn (705 in Stewart’s Classic League) and Shawn Park (703 in Wednesday Nighters League).
Stepchuck shines
A Seniors’ bowler worth some pub: Phil Stepchuck.
In Seniors League at Lost Lanes, Stepchuck – in his early 60’s – was Jeff Keener-like as he shot 267 and 268 games for a 736 series.
This columnist called Lost Lanes owner Harry Hanks to get more details on this high-scoring senior: “Phil is solid, very consistent. He throws a nice ball. He doesn’t get too excited.”
In other men’s action, Mark Deyoung came within one ball of a 300 game as he fired 11 consecutive strikes for a 290 and finished with a 729 in Sunday Mixed League.
In women’s action, Natalie Hanks was … well, her typical self: five 600’s. She threw 258, 214 and 215 games for a 687 in Wednesday Ladies League and rolled a 267 game and 662 in Tuesday Ladies League. Her other 600’s: 636 in Saturday Patriots League, 613 in Sunday Mixed League and 604 in Tuesday Ladies League … Nancy Hanks, Natalie’s sister-in-law, also excelled with a 243 game and 631 in Friday Morning League.
At Plaza Lanes, Seth Beerbower reached the 700 mark again in Commercial League with a 710 … In Mixed Nuts League, Jeff Hamilton – another one of my faves – nearly rolled a 300 as he tossed a 289. Great game, “Hammy.”
Hoffman delivers
Larry Hoffman took this columnist’s advice on Tuesday night.
In a text exchange early in the Tuesday Mixed League at Cochranton Lanes, Hoffman – who always comes through for me with bowling scoop – let me know that he had a 192 in his first game.
My reply, “Go big now.”
The Cochranton Lanes bowling legend sure did: Throwing 247 and 266 games for a 705 series.
Great shooting, Larry!
Lynn makes statement
The next two weeks aren’t going to go fast enough for Corey Lynn.
Unleashing his powerful bowling game in the 16th annual West Virginia State Championships at Moutaineer Bowling Lanes in Bluefield, W.V., last weekend, Lynn – the former Meadville High School baseball standout – was spectacular to say the least, tossing a 2,092 All-Events series to take over first place, with two more weeks left in the tourney.
Lynn, who has thrown three 300 games this season, was dynamite in Team event with games of 255, 256 and 245 for a rip-roaring 756 series. The right-hander also shot 695 in Doubles and 641 in Singles.
Great shooting, Corey!
Garvey grabs honor
March’s Bowler of the Month: Brooke Garvey.
In Tuesday Nite Ladies League at Lakeside Lanes, the 20-year-old bowling queen rolled games of 256, 279 and 223 for a career-high 758 series – unfortunately, two pocket 7-10 splits cost her a possible 800 series.
Runner-up: Jordan Vaughn. Receiving valuable bowling tips from legendary Lakeside Lanes co-owner Don Granda Jr. in late February, the first-year adult league bowler – Cat’s Young Gun of the Year last season – was lights-out in March, shooting a 700 every week in either the Stewart’s Classic League or NFL Mixed League. His eye-catching performances: 236, 290 and 255 games for a career-high 781 in NFL Mixed League, 274, 248 and 238 games for a 758 in Stewart’s Classic League and 235, 247 and 275 games for a 757 in SCL.
Sending prayers
My condolences to bowler and friend Darren Hargett, who lost his father, Paul, last week after a courageous battle with cancer. I understand it’s been a tough year, but stay strong, Darren.
There will be a celebration of life for Paul Hargett, who had a lot of success on the bowling hardwood in his early years, on Friday at Plaza Lanes from 5 to 8 p.m.
COCHRANTON LANES
Pioneer – Andrew Barnes 234-649, Lee Duck 225-621, Corey Richter 233-616, Shawn Smith 238-613, Chris Plyler 236-628, Brad Spring 249-621, RYAN WILLIAMS 238-267-220-725, Scott Williams 256-662, Jeff Wright 224-226-645, Wally Homa 224-244-632.
Tuesday Mixed – Karen Steadman 203-222-592, Brandon Roxberry 222-221-634, Lee Duck 226-268-667, LARRY HOFFMAN 247-266-705, Nicholas Robinson 264-248-695.
LOST LANES
Tuesday Ladies – NATALIE HANKS 267-214-662, NATALIE HANKS 205-247-604.
Tuesday Mixed – Phil Rice 230-622, John Burnell 247-259-681, John Singleton 225-622, Allen Simpson 257-634, Gerry Schmidt 612, Phil Stepchuck 608, Ricky Kanline 247-643, Phil Rice 226-628.
Wednesday Ladies – NATALIE HANKS 258-214-215-687.
Friday Morning – Art Barnes 226-246-695, Bob Mudger 235-650, Harry Hanks 246-264-688, NANCY HANKS 243-199-631, Bob Mudger 253-650, RYAN WILLIAMS 268-246-257-771.
Saturday Patriots – Luke Smith 236-245-639, Corey Richter 232-618, Steve Kinkade 253-671, Jeff Keener 237-252-694, NATALIE HANKS 215-226-195-636, Ed Hunter 226-645.
Sunday Mixed – Chris Jannazzo 606, Bob Worley 233-601, Trevor Donnell 234-246-691, Phil Stepchuck 258-662, Jeff Keener 237-610, MARK DEYOUNG 245-290-729, NATALIE HANKS 203-241-613, Randy Moffat 241-625, Bill Muenz 225-610.
Seniors – PHIL STEPCHUCK 201-267-268-736.
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – Tom Baker 225-611, Doug Tabar 225-223-637, DON GRANDA JR. 248-245-706, Lane Baker 248-232-675, Doug Dunham 257-605, TIM McENTIRE 259-266-709, Sonny Rauscher 224-225-664, Jeff Bragg 226-628, JORDAN VAUGHN 268-224-705.
NFL Mixed – Jan Dunham 223, Derek Dunham 222-635, DOUG DUNHAM 253-235-258-746, JD Booth 225, John Gaunt 245-622, Kelli Granda 207, Don Granda Jr. 248-226-688, DJ Granda 244-653, Don Granda Sr. 235-611, Dave Vaughn 224-622, Jordan Vaughn 247-644, Mike Almon 224-257-693.
Businessmen – MATT ALEXANDER 243-256-715, Bill Newhard 236-652.
National Mixed – Laurie Reigleman 211, Stacey Friesen 190, Don Eaton 614.
Tuesday Nite Ladies – Amanda King 200-199.
Wednesday Nighters – TYLER FOISTER 235-265-707, Don Eaton 226-235-679, DOUG DUNHAM 246-224-234-704, Derek Dunham 246-631, Dan Francis 226-242-644, SHAWN PARK 234-245-224-703, Jason Easler 241-638, Art Barnes 601, Brad Spring 225-647, Shawn Whitehead 251-623, Doug Tabar 225-247-646, Don Granda Jr. 231-612, Ryan Williams 244-225-683, Chris Jannazzo 230-226-235-691, Brant Granda 227-640, STEVEN KING 236-237-234-707.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – Ryan Park 236-225-675, Chad Beers 237-650, Tyler Barnes 276-679, Jeremy Smith 245-615, John Gaunt 244-629, Shawn Park 223-229-226-678, SETH BEERBOWER 244-232-234-710, Art Barnes 232-611, Mike Almon 242-662, Gary McGranahan 221-247-683, Chris Berdis 234-642.
Plaza Men – Bruce Wolf 234-680, Dan Thomas 264-677, Chris Berdis 243-676, Rodrick Baird 220-649, Brian Stallard 234-617, Chris Villani 230-609, Diane McHenry 192.
Eagles 429 – Rich Custard 224-616, Kyle Alward 244-607.
Midweek – Jessica Miller 203.
Mixed Nuts – Jeff Hamilton 289-673, Ricky Kanline 233-664, Chad Robinson 246-658, Seth Beerbower 226-619.
Talon Men – John Gaunt 603.
Senior Men – Bob Barton 247-603, Jeff Heibel 236-599, Larry Hart 214-591, Joe Paris 235-576, Bill Schutz 195-565, Ralph Mowris 209-553, Terry Bowersox 194-544.
Senior Mixed – Jim Hickernell 246-567, Joe Furno 228-581, Michael Chance 199, Bill Furno 192, Jim Lostetter 190, Lee Jamison 183, Gerrie Heibel 171, Cheryln Bowers 171, Kathy Barton 161, Betty Hollabaugh 155, Mary Lou Lenhardt 155.