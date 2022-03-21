ERIE — Several local wrestlers placed at the Keystone State Championship tournament over the weekend at the Erie Insurance Arena.
Two boys and four girls made it on the medal stand (the top eight) at the tournament.
In the boys junior high division, Meadville’s Ryder Say took seventh at 140 pounds. Say defeated Pittsburgh’s Elijah Elser in the seventh-place match in a 5-1 decision. He went 3-1 in the competition.
Also in the boys junior high division, Logan Corner from Saegertown took fifth in the 252-pound bracket. Corner went 4-1 and pinned Anthony Tigano of Riverview in the fifth-place match.
In the 84-pound bracket in the girls 9 and 10 division two area wrestlers faced each other in the third-place match. Addisyn Spencer of Saegertown beat Addison Keem of Cambridge Springs in a 9-4 decision to claim third place.
Spencer went 1-1 at the tournament while Keem finished 1-2.
In the girls junior high division, Saegertown’s Leah Sample finished third in the 105-pound bracket. Sample lost her first match before winning two straight in the consolation bracket, which included a 10-1 major decision against teammate Emma Spencer.
Sample then won her third-place match in a 4-2 decision against Ella Trahan of South Fayette.
In the 112-pound bracket, Saegertown’s Jenna Kophazy finished fourth. She lost her opening match to eventual champion Lane Fordyce of Indiana. She then won a 2-1 decision in the consolation bracket to earn a berth in the third-place match.
Kophazy lost her third-place match against Connellsville’s Trinity Moore to come in fourth.