Two Meadville gymnasts — Mila Lucas and Tenley Wilcox — became state champions recently.
Lucas and Wilcox are Meadville residents but train at Greenville Gymnastics in Greenville.
Lucas, 10, competed at the Level 4 state meet at Freedom High School in Bethlehem in May. She took first in floor, bars, vault and all-around. She was second in beam.
Wilcox, 7, competed at the Level 3 meet in April at West Chester University. She took first in floor, bars and all-round. She was second in beam and seventh in vault.
