Union City senior Josh James finished the fourth annual NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort with a 78 on Wednesday.
The three-day golf invitational at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, N.C., includes more than 330 boys from across the country. To be invited, golfers must have won either a team or individual state championships. James won the PIAA Class 2A golf title in October.
The invitational began on Monday and concluded Wednesday. James fired an 84 on Monday at the Pinehurst No. 7 course, an 83 on Tuesday at the Pinehurst No. 7 course and a 78 on Wednesday at the Pinehurst No. 6 course. With a total of 245, James finished tied for 177th place.
Jake Albert won the invitational with a 206. The Virginia native was 10 under par.
