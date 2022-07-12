Union City senior Josh James wrapped up day one of the fourth annual NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational at the Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, N.C., on Monday.
James was one of more than 330 boys invited to the tournament that includes golfers from around the country who have won either team or individual state championships. James won the PIAA Class 2A golf title in October.
The invitational spans from Monday to Wednesday. Team and individual champions will be crowned after the 54-hole stroke play event.
After the first day of competition, James is tied for 187th place. He fired a pair of 42s for an 84 at the Pinehurst No. 7 course.
Today, James will tee off at 7:53 a.m. on the Pinehurst No. 5 course.
