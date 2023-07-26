Several local fighters will step into the cage on Saturday at Bayfront Brawl 13.
It is an outdoor event held at the Bayfront Convention Center in downtown Erie. MMA cage fighting starts at 5 p.m. and boxing starts at 8. Doors open at 4.
Tickets to the event cost $35 for standing only and $40 for seating. VIP ringside tickets cost $65. Front row table tickets are $750 and second row table tickets are $650. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Erie Insurance Arena box office at (814) 452-4857 or online at Erieevents.com.
Blair Phillips, 30, will fight Jarel Abdelaziz. Phillips is 3-3 in his MMA career and trains at Southwick Kickboxing and Grappling in Meadville, Good Karma Jiu-Jitsu in Meadville and at 3 Elements BJJ and MMA in Erie.
Phillips is 1-1 in Bayfront Brawl fights.
Also fighting is Peyton Hearn, 22, of Conneaut Lake. Hearn is a 2019 Conneaut Area Senior High School graduate and recently completed his senior year at Thiel College, where he wrestled and was a two-time Presidents' Athletic Conference champion.
Hearn made his MMA debut in last summer's Clash at the Casino, which he won via unanimous decision.
