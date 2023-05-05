Blair Phillips, a local fighter, will make his amateur boxing debut this weekend.
Phillips, 29, will fight at the Battle for the Belts at the Altoona Grand Hotel in Altoona on Saturday. The fight will start at 2 p.m. and the doors open at 1. Tickets cost $25 for regular admission and $35 for front row seats.
Phillips is a Meadville resident who trains at Southwick Kickboxing and Grappling in Meadville, Good Karma Jiu-Jitsu in Meadville and at 3 Elements BJJ and MMA in Erie.
“I attend all three gyms on a weekly basis and they have all contributed toward my boxing,” Phillips said.
He most recently fought in a mixed martial arts competition in Pittsburgh last month. Phillips beat Glenn Christner in a split decision and is 3-3 in his career.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.