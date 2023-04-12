Blair Phillips, a local fighter, is set to compete in a mixed martial arts competition this weekend.
Phillips will fight at Brawl in the Burgh on Saturday at the Hollywood Casino in Washington, Pa. He is set to battle against Glenn Christner of Mount Pleasant. Christner is listed at 5-feet and 9-inches tall and 195 pounds with a record of 1-1.
Phillips, a Meadville resident, is listed at 6-feet tall and 195 pounds with a 2-3 record.
The fighter has been training at Southwick Kickboxing and Grappling in Meadville while working back from an injury. Phillips has also been training at 3 Elements BJJ and MMA in Erie.
