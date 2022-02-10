Shawn Park’s childhood dream has become reality – his beloved Cincinnati Bengals are in the Super Bowl.
“Since I was a young teenager, I’ve said a million times that I have one dream … before I die and leave this earth, I want my Bengals to play in one more Super Bowl, win or lose,” said the 44-year-old Park, one of the area’s top bowlers. “Honestly in my heart, I never believed it would happen, but when our rookie kicker hit that field goal to beat Kansas City and send us to the Super Bowl, I completely lost it … my dream has come true.”
Who is laughing now? Park.
Despite living in a household of die-hard Steelers fans (parents and brother, Ryan) when he was a child, the Bengals’ uniforms sparked Park’s interest when he was nine years old.
“I became a Bengals fan mainly due to their awesome striped helmets and love of their uniforms,” he said. “I remember vividly as a 12-year-old, watching the 1989 Super Bowl in which we lost to the 49ers, 20-16, a game we were leading late 16-13 before (Joe) Montana’s touchdown pass to win the game. Two years later, on Jan. 6, 1991, we beat the Oilers, 41-14 for our last playoff victory, and it has been a miserable 31 years since that last playoff victory.”
Park recalled the exact date for Cincinnati’s last playoff win prior to this season – WOW!
The five-time, 300-game bowler has heard his share of jokes – and the agony of his family’s Steelers dominating his Bengals – the past four decades, but he didn’t budge on his team loyalty.
“In the 1990’s and 2000’s, we were the laughingstock of the NFL and center of joke after joke,” he said. “Every year, I believed in them, only to be let down time and time again. It’s been a living hell living in Steeler country, watching them beat us time and time again, winning Super Bowls and me taking it from Steeler fans every year, family included, but I’ve stayed loyal and has never given up even through 1-15 and 2-14 seasons. I love my Bengals.”
Just visit Park’s house, and you will get a total understanding of Park’s strong passion for his football team – a room with walls painted Bengals’ orange and filled with memorabilia. An awesome room.
Will a Super Bowl champion banner be added? Park feels confident.
“The Bengals are going to win, 28-24 … ‘who dey’ nation is back,” he said.
Sidenote: This columnist also wants to recognize three other die-hard local Bengal fans: Michael Allen, Kipp Decker and Jeremy DeWoody.