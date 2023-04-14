Four Crawford County athletes were named region or co-region players of the year in District 10's All-Region teams announced this week.
Another 27 athletes were selected on an all-region first or second team.
Girls Basketball
Maplewood senior Sadie Thomas was selected as the Region 2 Player of the Year.
Thomas was joined on the first-team by fellow senior Bailey Varndell. Madison Eimer made the second-team to give the Tigers three all-region players.
Cambridge Springs, Cochranton and Saegertown each had one first-team selection in Makenzie Yanc, Ella Gallo and Hailee Gregor, respectively.
The Blue Devils had two players on the second-team in Jordyn Wheeler and Finley Rauscher. Saegertown's Lindsey Greco made the second-team.
In Region 5, Conneaut sophomore Lainie Harrington was co-region player of the year with Warren's Sammie Ruhlman. Harrington was joined on the first-team by junior Hannah Brady.
On the second-team Conneaut senior Eliza Harrington and Meadville senior Alex Gallagher were selected.
Boys Basketball
Cambridge Springs senior Josh Reisenauer was a Region 3 Tri-Player of the Year with Eisenhower's Wyatt Lookenhouse and Union City's Bryce Drayer.
Reisenauer was joined by Cambridge junior Parker Schmidt on the first-team. Also on the first-team was Cochranton senior Landon Homa.
Another Cochranton senior, Chase Miller, made the second-team. Saegertown's Brady Greco, Henry Shaffer and Collin Jones also made the second-team.
In Region 7, Meadville sophomore Jack Burchard was selected to the second-team.
Girls Swimming
Meadville junior JJ Gowetski was named co-swimmer of the year for Region 3 in the District 10 All-Region teams announced on Tuesday.
Gowetski won the 100 butterfly at the District 10 Class 3A competition with a time of 57.86 seconds. She was also on the 200 yard medley relay and 200 freestyle relay, both of which won a district title. Also on the relays were Maura Bloss, Brielle Cheney and Jaidyn Jordan.
Gowetski was the first-team all-region selection for the 100 butterfly. She was the second-team selection for the 100 freestyle, which she won at districts. Both relay teams were also the second-team pick.
Bloss, a junior, was named the second-team selection in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. She won both events at districts. Jordan, also a junior, was the second-team pick in the 200 freestyle, an event she won at the district competition.
Boys Swimming
Meadville had two selections to the Region 3 All-Region teams — Isaac Johnson and Charlie Minor.
Minor made the first-team as a diver. Johnson made the second-team in the 100 butterfly.
Johnson placed second in the event at the District 10 competition with a time of 51.11
Boys basketball
REGION 1 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Nasir O'Kane, Farrell, sr.
Lamont Samuels, Farrell, jr.
Cameron Keyser, Jamestown, sr.
D'Andre Whitman, Rocky Grove, sr.
Thorsten Hart, Kennedy Catholic, so.
SECOND TEAM
Kyle Stringert, Commodore Perry, jr.
Kylon Wilson, Farrell, sr.
Danny Odem, Farrell, fr.
Remington Hart, Kennedy Catholic, sr.
Levi Hailstock, Kennedy Catholic, so.
Blayne Baker, Rocky Grove, sr.
Region champion – Farrell
Region player of the year – Nasir O'Kane, Farrell
Region 2
FIRST TEAM
Jacob Mattocks, Mercer, sr.
Liam Campbell, Sharpsville, sr.
Richie Preston, West Middlesex, sr.
Gio Rococi, West Middlesex, sr.
Daemyin Mattocks, Mercer, jr.
Second team
Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds, sr.
Cameron Pence, Lakeview, sr.
Cody Fagley, Lakeview, so.
Braden Scarvel, Sharpsville, sr.
Lucas Fagley, Lakeview, fr.
Region champion – Mercer
Region player of the year – Richie Preston, West Middlesex
REGION 3 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Josh Reisenauer, Cambridge Springs, sr.
Bryce Drayer, Union City, sr.
Wyatt Lookenhouse, Eisenhower, sr.
Parker Schmidt, Cambridge Springs, jr.
Kyler Black, Eisenhower, jr.
Landon Homa, Cochranton, sr.
SECOND TEAM
Chase Miller, Cochranton, sr.
Brady Greco, Saegertown, sr.
Henry Shaffer, Saegertown, sr.
Koby Hendrickson, Youngsville, sr.
Collin Jones, Saegertown, jr.
Region champion – Cambridge Springs
Region tri-players of the year – Josh Reisenauer, Cambridge Springs; Wyatt Lookenhouse, Eisenhower; Bryce Drayer, Union City
Region 4
FIRST TEAM
Logan Kibbe, Seneca, sr.
Noah Crozier, North East, jr.
Nate Edwards, Girard, jr.
Archie Murphey, Fairview, jr.
Dylan McDonald, Girard, sr.
Demetris Crosby, North East, fr.
SECOND TEAM
Jesse Jong, Erie First Christian, sr.
Louis Liu, Erie First Christian, sr.
John Seyboldt, Fairview, sr.
Anthony Collins, Erie First Christian, sr.
Geremia Dell'omo, Girard, jr.
Zach Scott, Fairview, sr.
Lucas Rupp, Seneca, jr.
Region champion – Girard
Region player of the year – Logan Kibbe, Seneca
Region 5
FIRST TEAM
Derek Douglas, Sharon, so.
Logan Lentz, Greenville, sr.
John Sabo, Slippery Rock, sr.
Nathan Greer, Grove City, so.
Tyson Djakovich, Hickory, sr.
SECOND TEAM
Brett Loughry, Grove City, jr.
Aiden Enoch, Hickory, sr.
Noah Philson, Greenville, jr.
Gavin Lutz, Grove City, jr.
Rylan Dye, Hickory, jr.
Region champion – Grove City
Region co-players of the year – Logan Lentz, Greenville; and Nathan Greer, Grove City
REGION 6 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Damon Curry, Franklin, jr.
Manny Perez, Titusville, sr.
Tommy Nyquist, Warren, jr.
Jake Hornbeck, Oil City, sr.
Rylan Smith, Corry, jr.
Parks Ordiway, Warren, sr.
SECOND TEAM
Jalen Wood, Franklin, jr.
Johnathan Leccia, Franklin, sr.
Cam VanWormer, Oil City, sr.
Brady Berdine, Warren, jr.
Markus Lambert, Corry, jr.
Cole Buckley, Franklin, jr.
Region champion – Franklin
Region player of the year – Damon Curry, Franklin
Region 7
FIRST TEAM
Jake Sambuchino, Cathedral Prep, sr.
Nick Krahe, Harbor Creek, sr.
Tyler Grove, McDowell, jr.
Andreas McCullum, Erie, sr.
Jay Smith, Erie, sr.
Amaree Pickens, Cathedral Prep, jr.
SECOND TEAM
Jack Burchard, Meadville, so.
Kamden Kramer, McDowell, so.
Tavion Spencer, Cathedral Prep, sr.
Ronan Dorler, Fort LeBoeuf, jr.
Logan Anderson, General McLane, jr.
Zion Barksdale, Cathedral Prep, sr.
Region co-champions – Cathedral Prep, McDowell
Region player of the year – Nick Krahe, Harbor Creek
The all-region teams and region players of the year are voted on by the coaches.
Girls basketball
Region 1
FIRST TEAM
Layke Fields, Kennedy Catholic, so.
Gabby King, Farrell, sr.
Kelsey Seddon, Lakeview, sr.
Emma Mild, West Middlesex, jr.
Caitlin Stephens, West Middlesex, jr.
Isabella Bianco, Kennedy Catholic, sr.
SECOND TEAM
Hayden Keith, Kennedy Catholic, sr.
Monique Vincent, Kennedy Catholic, so.
Emma Marsteller, Lakeview, jr.
Pressley Washil, Mercer, jr.
Ava Godfrey, Mercer, jr.
Alayna Cadman, Jamestown, fr.
Bella Magestro, Kennedy Catholic, fr.
Region champion – Kennedy Catholic
Region player of the year – Layke Fields, Kennedy Catholic
Region 2
FIRST TEAM
Makenzie Yanc, Cambridge Springs, sr.
Ella Gallo, Cochranton, sr.
Sadie Thomas, Maplewood, sr.
Hailee Gregor, Saegertown, sr.
Bailey Varndell, Maplewood, sr.
Brooke VanTassel, Union City, fr.
SECOND TEAM
Jordyn Wheeler, Cambridge Springs, sr.
Madison Eimer, Maplewood, so.
Lindsey Greco, Saegertown, so.
Cathryn Reynolds, Union City, jr.
Finley Rauscher, Cambridge Springs, sr.
Region champion – Maplewood
Region player of the year – Sadie Thomas, Maplewood
Region 3
FIRST TEAM
Olivia Kulyk, Mercyhurst Prep, jr.
Makayla Presser-Palmer, Northwestern, fr.
Lillirose Lang, Mercyhurst Prep, sr.
Lauren Konkol, Seneca, sr.
Chloe Yazembiak, Northwestern, jr.
Alex Cozzens, North East, jr.
SECOND TEAM
Clara Steinberg, Eisenhower, fr.
Alaina Rodemoyer, North East, jr.Meghan Konkol, Seneca, sr.
Lily Polk, Girard, jr.
GiGi Gaston, North East, so.
Mia Mangini, Mercyhurst Prep, jr.
Brooke Miller, Northwestern, jr.
Region champion – Mercyhurst Prep
Region player of the year – Olivia Kulyk, Mercyhurst Prep
REGION 4 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Lia Krarup, Wilmington, so.
Josie Lewis, Greenville, sr.
Grace Cano, Greenville, sr.
Chasie Fry, Sharpsville, sr.
Delaney Callahan, Grove City, sr.
SECOND TEAM
Piper Como, Grove City, jr.
Anna Harpst, Greenville, sr.
Kimora Roberts, Hickory, so.
Reese Schaller, Greenville, sr.
Tori Kimpan, Sharpsville, sr.
Region champion – Wilmington
Region player of the year – Lia Krarup, Wilmington
Region 5
FIRST TEAM
Lainie Harrington, Conneaut, so.
Sammie Ruhlman, Warren, jr.
Halle Kuzminski, Warren, jr.
Tayler Elchynski, Corry, sr.
Estella Adams, Franklin, jr.
Hannah Brady, Conneaut, jr.
SECOND TEAM
Maddy Marczak, Oil City, sr.
Katie Boal, Franklin, so.
Alana Stuart, Warren, so.
Alex Gallagher, Meadville, sr.
Jamie Blum, Franklin, jr.
Eliza Harrington, Conneaut, sr.
Region champion – Warren
Region co-players of the year – Lainie Harrington, Conneaut and Sammie Ruhlman, Warren
Region 6
FIRST TEAM
Jayden McBride, Cathedral Prep, jr.
Hope Garrity, Fairview, sr.
Samantha Zank, Harbor Creek, sr.
Lena Walz, Cathedral Prep, jr.
Brooke Przybylski, Harbor Creek, so.
Caylen Spano, McDowell, jr.
Jessica Hetz, McDowell, sr.
SECOND TEAM
Addie Biel, Cathedral Prep, so.
Tori Mayes, Cathedral Prep, sr.
Amaiya Nelson, McDowell, jr.
Aundraya Neavins, Erie, so.
Bre Heidt, Fairview, so.
Libby Opp, General McLane, so.
Region champion – Cathedral Prep
Region player of the year – Jayden McBride, Cathedral Prep
The all-region teams and region players of the year are voted on by the coaches.
Boys swimming
REGION 1 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
200 medley relay: Franklin: Kye Winslow, so.; Nathan Pfennigwerth, jr.; Camden Smith, so.; Ethan Nightingale, jr.
200 freestyle: Mark Cattron, Sharon, jr.
200 individual medley: Mark Cattron, Sharon, jr.
50 freestyle: Camden Smith, Franklin, so.
100 butterfly: Joe Herman, Titusville, so.
100 freestyle: Mark Cattron, Sharon, jr.
500 freestyle: Camden Smith, Franklin, so.
200 freestyle relay: Grove City: Lucas McCreadie, so.; Max Ellis, sr.; Mac Messer, sr.; Alex Smith, so.
100 backstroke: Mark Cattron, Sharon, jr.
100 breaststroke: Nathan Pfennigwerth, Franklin, jr.
400 freestyle relay: Oil City: Caleb Stover, jr.; Charlie Motter, jr.; Garrett Morse, sr.; Logan Rakow, jr.
SECOND TEAM
200 medley relay: Grove City: Lucas McCreadie, so.; Max Ellis, sr.; Mac Messer, sr.; Alex Smith, so.
200 freestyle: Nate Dorsch, Sharon, fr.
200 individual medley: Nathan Pfennigwerth, Franklin, jr.
50 freestyle: Mac Messer, Grove City, sr.
100 butterfly: Mac Messer, Grove City, sr.
100 freestyle: Caleb Stover, Oil City, jr.
500 freestyle: Nate Dorsch, Sharon, fr.
200 freestyle relay: Oil City: Caleb Stover, jr.; Charlie Motter, jr.; Connor Malek, sr.; Logan Rakow, jr.
100 backstroke: Joe Herman, Titusville, so.
100 breaststroke: Alex Reynolds, Titusville, so.
400 freestyle relay: Franklin: Nathan Pfennigwerth, jr.; Ethan Nightingale, jr.; Kye Winslow, so.; Camden Smith, so.
Region champion – Oil City
Region swimmer/diver of the year – Mark Cattron, Sharon
---
REGION 2 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
200 medley relay: Fairview: Matthew Shollenberger, sr.; Christian Habusta, sr.; Finn Jensen, so.; Evan Grimm, jr.
200 freestyle: Evan Kemp, North East, sr.
200 individual medley: Jacob Carstater, Girard, sr.
50 freestyle: Mitchell Myers, Fairview, sr.
100 butterfly: Evan Kemp, North East, sr.
100 freestyle: Mitchell Myers, Fairview, sr.
500 freestyle: Jack Trabold, Fairview, sr.
200 freestyle relay: Fairview: Finn Jensen, so.; Evan Grimm, jr.; Christian Habusta, sr.; Mitchell Myers, sr.
100 backstroke: Matthew Shollenberger, Fairview, sr.
100 breaststroke: Jacob Carstater, Girard, sr.
400 freestyle relay: Fairview: Mitchell Myers, sr.; Evan Grimm, jr.; Finn Jensen, so.; Matthew Shollenberger, sr.
Diving: Aari Fox, Fairview, jr.
SECOND TEAM
200 medley relay: Corry: Levi Ehrhart, jr.; Logan Amy, so.; Jonathan Albers, sr.; Aiden Knapp, sr.
200 freestyle: Matthew Shollenberger, Fairview, sr.
200 individual medley: Mason Currier, North East, sr.
50 freestyle: Tanner Pike, Union City, sr.
100 butterfly: Finn Jensen, Fairview, so.
100 freestyle: Jonathan Albers, Corry, sr.
500 freestyle: Jonathan Albers, Corry, sr.
200 freestyle relay: North East: Collin Lawry, sr.; Nathan Ryan, sr.; Mason Currier, sr.; Evan Kemp, sr.
100 backstroke: Ty Peterson, Fairview, so.
100 breaststroke: Tanner Pike, Union City, sr.
400 freestyle relay: North East: Collin Lawry, sr.; Nathan Ryan, sr.; Mason Currier, sr.; Evan Kemp, sr.
Diving: Aiden Knapp, Corry, sr.
Region champion – Fairview
Region swimmer/diver of the year – Evan Kemp, North East
REGION 3 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
200 medley relay: Cathedral Prep: Mitchell Bradford, sr.; Matthew Hinman, so.; Aidan Levis, sr.; Colin Troutman, so.
200 freestyle: Owen Carson, Cathedral Prep, so.
200 individual medley: Hugh Harrison, Warren, jr.
50 freestyle: Christopher Zhou, McDowell, sr.
100 butterfly: Aidan Levis, Cathedral Prep, sr.
100 freestyle: Jack Raimy, Cathedral Prep, fr.
500 freestyle: Owen Carson, Cathedral Prep, so.
200 freestyle relay: McDowell: Christopher Zhou, sr.; Deacon Pierce, fr.; Nicolin Pierce, sr.; Camden Pierce, so.
100 backstroke: Hugh Harrison, Warren, jr.
100 breaststroke: Christopher Zhou, McDowell, sr.
400 freestyle relay: Cathedral Prep: Jack Raimy, fr.; Owen Carson, so.; Aidan Levis, sr.; Mitchell Bradford, sr.
Diving: Isaiah Minor, Meadville, sr.
SECOND TEAM
200 medley relay: McDowell: Nick Publicover, jr.; Christopher Zhou, sr.; Ryan Okey, jr.; Deacon Pierce, fr.
200 freestyle: Camden Pierce McDowell, so.
200 individual medley: Mitchell Bradford, Cathedral Prep, sr.
50 freestyle: Jack Raimy, Cathedral Prep, fr.
100 butterfly: Isaac Johnson, Meadville, sr.
100 freestyle: Camden Pierce, McDowell, so.
500 freestyle: Isaac Johnson, Meadville, sr.
200 freestyle relay: Cathedral Prep: Jack Raimy, fr.; Matthew Hinman, so.; Colin Troutman, so.; Owen Carson, so.
100 backstroke: Mitchell Bradford, Cathedral Prep, sr.
100 breaststroke: Matthew Hinman, Cathedral Prep, so.
400 freestyle relay: McDowell: Nicolin Pierce, sr.; Camden Pierce, so.; Nick Publicover, jr.; Gavin Berquist, fr.
Diving: Ted Terrizzi, Cathedral Prep, fr.
Region champion – Cathedral Prep
Region swimmer/diver of the year – Hugh Harrison, Warren
All-region selection: The all-region teams and region swimmers/divers of the year are based on submissions by the coaches.
Girls swimming
REGION 1 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
200 medley relay: Slippery Rock: Natalie Double, sr.; Ann Katherine Burns, so.; Mollie Massella, so.; Grace Olshanski, sr.
200 freestyle: Mollie Massella, Slippery Rock, so.
200 individual medley: Alaina Brown, Franklin, sr.
50 freestyle: Grace Olshanski, Slippery Rock, sr.
100 butterfly: Mollie Massella, Slippery Rock, so.
100 freestyle: Grace Olshanski, Slippery Rock, sr.
500 freestyle: Logan Wilson, Sharon, jr.
200 freestyle relay: Slippery Rock: Season Grant, fr.; Ann Katherine Burns, so.; Natalie Double, sr.; Grace Olshanski, sr.
100 backstroke: Alaina Brown, Franklin, sr.
100 breaststroke: Ann Katherine Burns, Slippery Rock, so.
400 freestyle relay: Oil City: Brea Fennick, sr.; Emily Russell, sr.; Madyson Kissell, fr.; Kallie Smith, jr.
SECOND TEAM
200 medley relay: Titusville: Brooke Kelley, jr.; Lauren Ongley, so.; Sophia Sampson, jr.; Korryn Schmader, so.
200 freestyle: Maddy Vernam, Grove City, sr.
200 individual medley: Natalie Double, Slippery Rock, sr.
50 freestyle: Kallie Smith, Oil City, jr.
100 butterfly: Ella Stillwagon, Grove City, fr.
100 freestyle: Alaina Brown, Franklin, sr.
500 freestyle: Maddy Vernam, Grove City, sr.
200 freestyle relay: Oil City: Brea Fennick, sr.; Emily Russell, sr.; Madyson Kissell, fr.; Kallie Smith, jr.
100 backstroke: Natalie Double, Slippery Rock, sr.
100 breaststroke: Alaina Brown, Franklin, sr.
400 freestyle relay: Slippery Rock: Season Grant, fr.; Tessa Szymanski, so.; Maddy Gauselmann, so.; Mollie Massella, so.
Region champion – Slippery Rock
Region swimmer/diver of the year – Alaina Brown, Franklin
---
REGION 2 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
200 medley relay: General McLane: Marin O'Lone, sr.; Catrina Miller, sr.; Kaitlyn Crosscut, sr.; Emily Swanson, sr.
200 freestyle: Katherine Quinn, General McLane, so.
200 individual medley: Catrina Miller, General McLane, sr.
50 freestyle: Abby Zablotny, Fairview, sr.
100 butterfly: Kaitlyn Crosscut, General McLane, sr.
100 freestyle: Abby Zablotny, Fairview, sr.
500 freestyle: Katherine Quinn, General McLane, so.
200 freestyle relay: Fairview: Jillian Dennis, fr.; Emerald Rucks, sr.; Annie Walker, sr.; Abby Zablotny, sr.
100 backstroke: Mackenzie Spence, Corry, jr.
100 breaststroke: Catrina Miller, General McLane, sr.
400 freestyle relay: Fairview: Addison Mang, so.; Annie Walker, sr.; Emerald Rucks, sr.; Abby Zablotny, sr.
Diving: Elena Veres, Fairview, jr.
SECOND TEAM
200 medley relay: Corry: Rachel Moats, fr.; Alli Goodwill, jr.; Mackenzie Spence, jr.; Mahra Goodwill fr.
200 freestyle: Emerald Rucks, Fairview, sr.
200 individual medley: Kaitlyn Crosscut, General McLane, sr.
50 freestyle: Cassidy Swain, General McLane, jr.
100 butterfly: Mackenzie Spence, Corry, jr.
100 freestyle: Marin O'Lone, General McLane, sr.
500 freestyle: Grace Freer, Iroquois, jr.
200 freestyle relay: General McLane: Cassidy Swain, jr.; Marin O'Lone, sr.; Emily Swanson, sr.; Katherine Quinn, so.
100 backstroke: Marin O'Lone, General McLane, sr.
100 breaststroke: Alli Goodwill, Corry, jr.
400 freestyle relay: General McLane: Katherine Quinn, so.; Cassidy Swain, jr.; Catrina Miller, sr.; Kaitlyn Crosscut, sr.
Diving: Katie George, Fairview, jr.
Region champion – General McLane
Region swimmer/diver of the year – Mackenzie Spence, Corry
---
REGION 3 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
200 medley relay: Cathedral Prep: Maria Costa, so.; Kyan Snider-Mills, sr.; Ellie Natemeier, so.; Haley Palmer, sr.
200 freestyle: Ellie Natemeier, Cathedral Prep, sr.
200 individual medley: Maria Costa, Cathedral Prep, so.
50 freestyle: Haley Palmer, Cathedral Prep, sr.
100 butterfly: Julianne Gowetski, Meadville, jr.
100 freestyle: Haley Palmer, Cathedral Prep, sr.
500 freestyle: Ellie Natemeier, Cathedral Prep, so.
200 freestyle relay: Cathedral Prep: Maria Costa, so.; Ellie Natemeier, so.; Jillian Heinrich, sr.; Haley Palmer, sr.
100 backstroke: Maria Costa, Cathedral Prep, so.
100 breaststroke: Kyan Snider-Mills, Cathedral Prep, sr.
400 freestyle relay: Cathedral Prep: Katie Welton, sr.; Chloe Borrero, so.; Ellie Brugger, jr.; Jillian Heinrich, sr.
Diving: Laney Gatto, Warren, jr.
SECOND TEAM
200 medley relay: Meadville: Maura Bloss, jr.; Brielle Cheney, jr.; Julianne Gowetski, jr.; Jaidyn Jordan, jr.
200 freestyle: Jaidyn Jordan, Meadville, jr.
200 individual medley: Havana Austin, McDowell, jr.
50 freestyle: Maura Bloss, Meadville, jr.
100 butterfly: Summer Lucks, Warren, jr.
100 freestyle: Julianne Gowetski, Meadville, jr.
500 freestyle: Ava Kubeja, McDowell, sr.
200 freestyle relay: Meadville: Julianne Gowetski, Jr.; Jaidyn Jordan, jr.; Brielle Cheney, jr.; Maura Bloss, jr.
100 backstroke: Maura Bloss, Meadville, jr.
100 breaststroke: Ellie Brugger, Cathedral Prep, jr.
400 freestyle relay: McDowell: Kara Hoffman, so.; Ava Kubeja, sr.; Samantha Sebulak, sr.; Havana Austin, jr.
Diving: Angeline Terrizzi, Cathedral Prep, so.
Region champion – Cathedral Prep
Region co-swimmers/diver of the year – Haley Palmer, Cathedral Prep and Julianne Gowetski, Meadville
All-region selection: The all-region teams and region swimmers/divers of the year are based on submissions by the coaches.
