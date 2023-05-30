HERMITAGE — "Live by 10" has been the team catchphrase for the Cambridge Springs Blue Devils softball team all season.
This motto, created on day one of practice by the players and head coach Angie Mumford is essentially a list of the teams' 10 key values.
They range from supporting one another, to shaking off mistakes and holding each other accountable. They were certainly referenced on Monday.
After a rough first half of the sixth inning where the Iroquois Braves came back to take the lead late, the Cambridge Springs Blue Devils lived by their ten values, marched back and won the District 10 Class 1A title 10-8 at Hermitage Athletic Complex.
"The very first day of practice we came up with our live by ten and that has shown all season," said Mumford. "We don't get upset with each other, we hold each other accountable but we understand that we are going to have mistakes and that we can recover from it if we just believe in each other."
An eventful sixth inning saw the Braves score five runs to take the lead at 8-5 before the Blue Devils rebounded and scored five runs themselves.
"This means everything," said Mumford. "Last year when we came up short against Saegertown we knew we wanted to get back here and win."
Cambridge Springs won their ninth D-10 softball championship and first since 2021. The Blue Devils will move on to play in the first round of the state playoffs.
Senior Hailee Rodgers started as pitcher for Cambridge, but was taken out in the second inning in favor of freshman Kayla Crawford.
According to Mumford, the plan was to go through the Braves batting order once and then make the call on which pitcher would be more viable.
Crawford pitched 5.2 innings allowed five runs and one walk but struck out six. Rodgers allowed three runs and had three strikeouts in 1.1 inning.
Phoenix Thomas pitched the entire game for Iroquois and allowed eight hits and ten runs while walking six and striking out five.
The Blue Devils started off on the wrong foot, as just the second batter for the Braves, Baelyn Randolph cranked a two-run home-run on her first pitch.
However, Cambridge was able to tie things in the bottom of the inning. Rodgers and Cheyenne Mosconi each hit doubles which batted in runners to tie the game at two.
Infielding errors would be a huge factor in this game on both sides of the ball. Iroquois scored their third run in the second inning after loaded bases and a botched Cambridge throw at home to tag a runner.
Defense tightened up for the Blue Devils in the third. Emily Boylan made a clutch catch to send Cambridge back to the batters box, where they had a strong offensive inning, scoring three runs.
Morgan Dunton and Maddie Dragosavac both hit singles which drove in runners and Jordie Klawuhn stole home after a wild pitch.
No scoring was seen again until the sixth inning, which could have been a game in itself as a total of ten runs were scored in it to cap off a dramatic Memorial Day District Championship game.
Infielding errors nearly cost the Blue Devils the title as they allowed five runs to Iroquois in the top of the inning.
Sydney Proper, Ember Kemp and Karina Reichard all had big hits that, thanks to several Blue Devils infielding mistakes, resulted in five runs scoring to give the Braves a late 8-5 lead.
Now trailing, the Blue Devils knew exactly how to come back and win.
"All we said in the dugout was just live by ten," said Mumford. "Take things one base at a time and one base hit as a time. We weren't going to do it individually, we do things as a team, so lean on each other."
That's exactly what Cambridge did.
Triniti Cladwell started off the inning with a well-placed double. Kylee Miller then walked and stole second base. Morgan Harris followed with a double which scored two more runs.
A Rodgers single Dunton being hit by a pitch loaded the based for Cambridge.
Mosconi hit the game-winning RBI to send two runners home and make things 9-8. Dragosavac also batted in another runner with a single to make it 10-8.
Cambridge shut the door for the Braves in the top of the seventh and won.
"I am so proud of these girls and I have an amazing coaching staff that supports the girls and I can't thank them enough," said Mumford.
This is the second D-10 title for the seven seniors on the Blue Devils team, Rodgers, Mosconi, Boylan, Dragosavac, Klawuhn, Morgan Harris, and Jasmine Butters.
Cambridge Springs will turn their attention to the first round of the state playoffs.
Iroquois (8)
(AB-R-H-BI) S. Proper 4-1-3-0, F. Yelkovich 4-1-1-0, B. Randolph 2-1-2-2, G. Abele 4-0-1-1-, P. Thomas 4-0-0-0, M. Gehrlein-Carpenter 4-1-1-0, K. Reichard 4-2-2-1, A. McCray 3-0-1-0, N. Lamp 4-1-1-0, A. McShane 0-1-0-0
Cambridge Springs (10)
(AB-R-H-BI), K. Miller 2-2-0-0, M. Harris 3-1-1-2, H. Rodgers 2-3-2-0, M. Dunton 2-0-1-0, C. Mosconi 4-0-2-0, M. Dragosavac 3-0-1-2, K. Crawford 4-0-0-0, J. Simmons 2-1-0-0, E. Boylan 4-0-0-0, T. Caldwell 1-0-1-0, J. Klawuhn (PR) 0-3-0-0,
Iroquois 310 005 0 — 8 12 2
Cambridge Springs 203 005 x — 10 8 3
BATTING
2B: C — M. Harris, H. Rodgers.
3B: I — K. Reichard, S. Proper
HR: I — B. Randolf
PITCHING
(IP-R-SO-BB) I — P. Thomas LP 7.0-10-8-5-6; C — Crawford WP 5.2-5-6-1, Rodgers 1.1-3-3-0.
