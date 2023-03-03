There will be a familiar face on the sidelines leading the Allegheny Gators football team this fall.
Braden Layer, who was offensive coordinator from 2017-19, was named the head coach at a press conference on Thursday.
Layer, 32, saw success in his time at Allegheny and jumped on the opportunity to return to Meadville.
“I think within an hour I tried to apply and made sure my resume was ready to go. This program just means so much to me,” Layer said. “I know I am not an alum, but it still holds special regard in my heart. The 2017 and 2018 seasons were probably the most beneficial and rewarding of my career.”
Layer oversaw an offense that went from 3-7 to 6-4 in his second season. It is Allegheny’s most recent winning season and its most wins in a season since 2010.
Under his tutelage, quarterback Logan Lee set a single season passing yards record and finished his career with the most passing touchdowns in program history.
After the 2018 season, Layer was the offensive coordinator at Bowdoin College and spent last year at the University of Dayton, a Division I program. The Flyers went 8-3 with a pair of freshmen quarterbacks.
Layer played at Denison University from from 2008-12. He started his career as a quarterback before he switched to wide receiver for his final three seasons. Layer was a first-team All-NCAC selection as a senior. He graduated with degrees in communications and economics in 2012.
He began his coaching career at Division I Austin Peay State University in 2013 as a graduate assistant while he pursued a masters degree in health science and human performance. Layer then coached at Denison for two seasons as the passing game coordinator and one season at Sewanee as the co-offensive coordinator and interim head coach in 2017.
In his return to Meadville, he aims to build a stronger connection between the program and the community.
“We want guys who are hungry competitors and compete with compassion. For me, the whole mindset extends into the classroom and the community. I want our guys to always strive, whatever the baseline opinion of Allegheny football is, year in and year out, we’re going to try to raise the bar,” Layer said. “We want plenty of involvement with Meadville to build a better bridge there and we’re always striving for improvement with our community and what we can do to create a positive relationship.
“In turn, it helps get more people in the seats and is a more positive Saturday experience. We know there are some great people here that can help our guys out of college as well with internships and great first jobs.”
Clearly an offensive minded head coach, Layer should help an offense that was ninth in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference in points per game. Last year, the Gators finished 3-7 overall and 2-6 in PAC play in what was Allegheny’s return to the PAC.
“I know this is a physical conference. You see it on film,” Layer said. “You have to be loaded and prepared for 60 minutes of tough football every Saturday or you might end up on the wrong side of an ugly score. That’s what we have to focus on.
“I think the top of this conference is as good as anywhere in the country.”
Layer has not had the chance to meet with the entire coaching staff, but said he has important decisions and evaluations to make. The biggest decision will be at defensive coordinator.
Allegheny started its national search for a new head coach in January when Rich Nagy announced his departure for a defensive coordinator position at Division I Lehigh University. Nagy went 10-20 in three seasons at Allegheny.
Vann Hunt, the team’s defensive coordinator, was named acting head coach after Nagy’s decision. Hunt accepted a head coaching position at Division III Manchester University earlier this week.
