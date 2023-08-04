LATROBE — After a 3-7 record in 2022, 2023 brings a new head coach and a clear mindset for the Allegheny football team.
Braden Layer, a first-time head coach, will lead the Gators this fall. He made one thing very clear at Wednesday's Presidents' Athletic Conference media day — the Gators will compete on every down.
"Where we are right now, I think the ultimate goal for us is to compete every single week. I want our guys to legitimately feel like on any given Saturday they are going into a game to try and win and to believe they can win," Layer said. "They will have belief in their teammates, this coaching staff and their football program and the true belief that we are good enough to play a four-quarter battle."
Joining him on the sideline will be a eight returning offensive starters, five defensive starters and four specialists. On offense, quarterback Jack Johnson returns after passing for 1,663 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
The Gators also return rushing leader Tre Worship and receiving leader Declan O'Brien. Worship totaled 773 yards and seven touchdowns while O'Brien caught 49 passes for 691 yards and six touchdowns.
The senior leadership of Johnson, Worship and O'Brien as well as four offensive linemen and wide receiver Ian Durci should make life easier for the offensive-minded rookie head coach.
"I think it's really helpful and a large portion of that is because I am a first-time head coach. There are different ways I will be pulled," Layer said. "It's the day-to-day of sitting in that chair and in that office. To have those senior leaders that can help, I truly believe will pay dividends. You're able to give those guys a little more freedom than younger guys that haven't seen the live reps specifically on Saturdays that others have."
Defensively, safety David Babb had three interceptions and 45 tackles last season. Other returners are lineman JonMarc Crawford, linebacker Travis Dear and defensive backs Vital Joseph II and Jathan Reynolds. Returning specialists are long snapper Tharit Monsereenusorn, punter Trevor Brncic, kicker Garrett Paxton and returner Durci.
Despite returning 17 total starters, Layer said every position will be up for grabs when training camp begins.
"Every position is up for grabs. Jack (Johnson) knows that we are bringing in seven quarterbacks to challenge him. Tre Worship, we have eight running backs coming in to challenge him. We have a lot of guys coming in where we promised them if you are good enough, you will play," Layer said. "It's part of the whole mindset of a competitive college football program. From the upperclass standpoint, do not let our staff out-recruit you, but it is our job to try to push you every year you're here.
"Do not take a step back and rest on your laurels or we will bring someone in that has a chance to surpass you if you get comfortable and complacent. Those seniors will be instrumental, but they gotta keep their foot on the gas."
One area in particular that is up for grabs in the defense. Last year's unit allowed 37.3 points per game, which was second-worst in the PAC. It also allowed the third-most yards (409.2).
Layer plans on using his offense to help his defense.
"I think everything is intertwined and relates to one another. Are there games right now where there is a bit of a gap between our talent and the top of our conference? Sure. It is hard to ignore that if you put it on the film, but the style of football you play can help you," Layer said. "In some of those games we can do a better job on offense of trying to possess the ball, trying to limit possessions, making sure we snap the ball with a second left on the play clock and allowing us to help the defense as far as how much they're on the field. It all goes together."
Layer also hopes to have his defense play hard and fast. To do that, he needs to have his players completely tuned into the game plan.
"You can tell if players believe in their defensive coordinator and position coaches based on how relentless they are to fly to the football. That is what I hope is a drastic difference for us this year," Layer said. "What you see as far as the effort from the snap to the end when the whistle blows is how those guys are rallying around the football."
Layer also hopes to limit explosive plays and make teams earn their points.
Allegheny will open its season on Sept. 2 at Waynesburg University. The Gators' first home game is Sept. 9 against Geneva. Hall of Fame weekend is Sept. 23 against Bethany while Blue and Gold weekend is Sept. 30 against Carnegie Mellon.
"I think there is a lot of positive energy surrounding the start of the year. Everyone would have had high hopes no matter who the coach is, but coach Layer has done a lot of good things already," O'Brien said. "I know everyone is excited for this year and everyone will try their hardest to make this year our best."
In addition to Layer's first season as head coach, it is his first season in the PAC. He is aware of the talent-level the conference possess and where Allegheny stands after an ninth-place finish in 2022.
"I think the top of our conference is as good as anywhere in the country. If you win this league you're expected to make waves at the national level, not just making the playoffs, but competing legitimately throughout the postseason," Layer said. "We will let the chips fall wherever they may, but we are there to compete and that's what I hope to get out of the season. I'm not bold enough or stupid enough to make any predictions as far as the record is concerned and we truly will take it one week at a time. We are not in the position right now as a football program to look past anyone on our schedule."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.