LINESVILLE — A seventh-inning single from Lainie Harrington broke a tie and gave the Conneaut softball team a 6-5 win against Region 5 foe Warren on Wednesday.
The Eagles led 5-3 before the Dragons scored one run in the sixth and seventh innings to tie the game.
Linda Shepard doubled before Harrington singled with two outs to bring Shepard home and give the Eagles the win.
Singles from Harrington and Brooke Wise in the fourth inning allowed Kylie Shrock to knock a three-run homer over the center field wall to give Conneaut a 5-3 lead.
Conneaut out-hit Warren 11-9. Shepard was 3-4, Harrington was 2-4, Wise was 2-4 and Ashlee Barabas was 2-3.
In the circle, Shepard struck out six batters and allowed four earned runs in seven innings of work.
Conneaut is 10-3 overall and 5-2 in the region. The Eagles are scheduled to play at General McLane today in a region game and will attempt to avenge an extra innings loss from last week.
Warren (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beers 4-1-2-0, Stuart 3-3-2-2, Kuzminski 3-0-1-0, Hoffman 4-0-0-0, Warrior 4-0-1-0, Gray 3-1-1-1, Devore 1-0-0-0, Cornman 2-0-0-0, Beers 3-0-2-1, Abby 3-0-0-0. Totals 30-5-9-4.
Conneaut (6)
(AB-R-H-BI) E. Harrington 4-0-1-0, Cook 4-0-0-0, Shepard 4-3-3-0, Wise 4-1-2-1, L. Harrington 4-1-2-2, Shrock 3-1-1-3, Barabas 3-0-2-0, Jordan 2-0-0-0, Mihoci 3-0-0-0. Totals 31-6-11-6.
Warren 201 001 1 — 5 9 2
Conneaut 104 000 1 — 6 11 2
BATTING
2B: W— Stuart; C — Shepard.
3B: C — Shepard.
HR: W — Stuart.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) W— Stuart LP 7-11-6-6-8-0; C — Shepard WP 7-9-5-4-6-3.
Records: Warren 4-6, Conneaut 10-3.
