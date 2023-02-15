SAEGERTOWN — Saegertown led 36-32 after three quarters, but Cambridge Springs opened the fourth quarter on a huge tear to rally past its arch-rival.
The Blue Devils went on a 7-0 run and didn't allow a point until about the 4:30 mark in the final quarter. The monster-run swung momentum in their favor and allowed Cambridge to close the game and win 47-44.
The win also meant the Blue Devils swept Saegertown in their regular season series.
"I changed the defense up and gave them a different look," Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro said. "It kind of stymied them a little bit and that's what you have to do when you're on the edge right there, just throw a little different look at them and it stuns them."
The new-look defense forced three Saegertown turnovers, which led to points the other way. Cambridge's Ethan Counasse scored five points in the fourth while Josh Reisenauer was 5-6 at the free throw line.
Saegertown got on the board with two Henry Shaffer free throws midway through the quarter. Shaffer finished with five points in the quarter, but the Panthers couldn't generate enough offense down the stretch.
"They started taking some things away, so credit to them on that. We stopped moving a bit, stopped executing some things we got early on. Those are things we have to fix," Saegertown head coach Chris Greco said. "I thought we played a great game defensively and held a team to 47 points. We're not a 44-point a game team. We need to be able to score the ball better than that."
For the final two minutes, each team traded opportunities at the charity stripe. With eight seconds left, Cambridge missed a free throw and gave Saegertown a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds, but a deep 3-pointer clanged off the rim as time expired.
The game was played in a jam-packed, loud gym that replicated a playoff atmosphere. It also provided important high-stakes experience for two teams about to enter the postseason.
"The playoff atmosphere, the late game situations, the need to execute, you can't simulate that in a practice with JV basketball players. In a frantic, loud environment, you need to come down and execute," Greco said. "There were times we were able to do it, but there were times we really struggled with that. It will happen again, but how we will overcome that adversity?"
Saegertown's Shaffer led the team with 12 points and seven rebounds. The Panthers finish their regular season 16-6 overall and 8-4 in Region 3.
"We need to get back to it. I told them we need to clean up the little things," Greco said. "Possessions here and there, frantic passes into small windows, turnovers at inopportune times, poor free throw shooting, there are a lot of things, but they are fixable between now and playoff time."
Reisenauer led Cambridge with 16 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists. Owen Riley added 14 points and two assists.
The Blue Devils are 16-5 overall and 11-0 in region play. Cambridge will play its regular season finale on Friday at Cochranton.
"Tonight was very important. This was a playoff atmosphere where every possession matters, every play matters and every decision matters. When you come down to a two, three, four-point ball game, it really matters," Leandro said. "We had a lot of kids going in and out playing a lot of different roles. We were in foul trouble, but everybody stepped up and did what they needed to do tonight."
Cambridge Springs (47)
Reisenauer 5 5-6 16, Riley 5 1-2 14, Schmidt 3 2-4 8, Counasse 2 0-2 5, Troutman 1 0-0 2, Mazzadra 1 0-0 2, Campbell 0 0-1 0.
Totals 17 8-15 47.
Saegertown (44)
Shaffer 4 4-6 12, Zirkle 3 2-4 10, Jones 3 2-4 8, Greco 3 0-0 6, Huson 2 1-4 5, Yoder 1 1-3 3.
Totals 16 10-21 44.
Cambridge Springs;11;14;7;15;—;47
Saegertown;12;15;9;8;—;44
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs — Riley 3, Reisenauer, Counasse; Saegertown — Zirkle 2.
Records: Cambridge Springs 16-5, 11-0 Region 3; Saegertown 16-6, 8-4 Region 3.
