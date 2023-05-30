ERIE — Meadville played toe-to-toe with Cathedral Prep for five and a half innings, but the Ramblers' talent shined through in Monday's District 10 Class 4A championship game.
Meadville lost 9-2 at Mercyhurst University. A two-run Cathedral Prep home run in the bottom of the sixth inning swing momentum completely in the Ramblers' favor. Prep scored seven runs in the inning.
"Unfortunately in the game of baseball sometimes you just lose and that's what happened today," Meadville head coach Tony Tartaglione said. "I am proud of these guys. It was a heck of a season."
The 'Dogs started strong. Meadville loaded the bases before senior Jordan Young brought Brighton Anderson and Rocco Tartaglione home to take a 2-0 lead on the Ramblers.
"I couldn't ask for anything more than how the top of the first went," Tartaglione said. "I think we did set a tone in this game and they knew it."
Cathedral Prep answered with two runs of its own in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game at 2. From there, it was mostly a pitcher's duel.
For Meadville, freshman AJ Feleppa fanned seven batters in just over five innings of action. In the first five innings, he allowed just one hit. Defensively, the Bulldogs were solid. Anderson, in center field, made a sliding snag to keep a potential runner from reaching second base and got the 'Dogs out of an inning.
Offensively, Meadville had more hits than Prep for a majority of the game.
"That was our key," Tartaglione said. "I kept telling the kids 'We are outhitting them. We have four, five hits and they have one.' They like to bunt and do a lot of stuff and we defended the bunt and kept them off the base paths too.
"Our defense, was good, great even. We didn't have any errors."
The game flipped on its head when Cathedral Prep's Andrew Costello, a Wake Forest commit, sent a deep shot over the left field wall. His home run completely changed the game's momentum. From there, the Ramblers hit four singles and were walked twice in the inning.
"I don't wanna say it was one pitch, but one pitch turned the tempo. Hats obviously go off to AJ Feleppa, the freshman," Tartaglione said. "He came in and I had intentions of him going two innings and look how far he went. He has a great future with us. He did a hell of a job today."
Finishing with hits for Meadville was Brady Walker, Gavin Beck, Young, Tartaglione and Anderson.
Meadville ended its season 15-7 overall and as the District 10 runner-up. Cathedral Prep is 21-1, has seven Division I commits and will play the third seed from District 7 in the state playoffs next week.
It was the final game for six Meadville seniors; Mason Walker, Andre Jefferson, Owen Garvey, B. Walker, Young and Beck.
"All those seniors, I just told them I love them all and don't hang their heads," Tartaglione said. "We were the No. 2 seed coming out of the toughest region. We battled Prep all year, the No. 1 team in the state. We beat McDowell twice and here we were in the finals.
"We just came up short. No regrets about anything."
Meadville (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Anderson 3-1-1-0, Tartaglione 4-1-1-0, B. Walker 2-0-1-0, Garvey 3-0-0-0, Young 3-0-1-2, Beck 2-0-1-0, M. Walker 3-0-0-0, Kleist 2-0-0-0, Miller 2-0-0-0. Totals 24-2-5-2.
Cathedral Prep (9)
(AB-R-H-BI) Jackson 2-2-0-0, C. Constable 0-0-0-0, A. Costello 4-1-1-3, L. Costello 3-0-2-1, Fultz 3-1-1-0, Sprickman 3-1-1-1, Malec 2-1-0-0, Koshan 3-1-1-2, Spano 2-0-0-0. Totals 22-9-6-8.
Meadville 200 000 0 — 2 5 0
Cathedral Prep 200 007 x — 9 6 0
BATTING
HR: CP — Costello.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Feleppa LP 5.1-3-5-5-7-2, B. Walker 0.2-3-4-4-0-1; CP — L. Costello WP 6-5-2-2-9-2, Malec 1-0-0-0-2-0.
