NEW WILMINGTON — Mental health is certainly still very much a stigma. It is something our world is continuing to come to terms with. It is okay to not be okay. Life can be hard. Unpredictable even. For Meadville native Lanie Lagunas, she hopes to make a difference in the world of mental health.
A 2020 graduate of Meadville Area Senior High School, Lagunas headed to Westminster College in New Wilmington to continue her education. This after working through high school to become a licensed cosmetologist. She was able to earn her license through the Crawford County Career and Technical Center (CCCTC), and it was here that she credits one of her mentors, Kristen Deets, for helping her to complete this through her high school experience. However, becoming a full-time cosmetologist was not something she saw for herself.
Instead, she went to Westminster College. She picked the small, rural institution for a variety of different factors, with one of those being the opportunity to continue cheering.
“I chose Westminster because it is close to home, but not too close. The campus is beautiful, they have a great psychology department with amazing professors, and I knew deep down I couldn’t be done with cheerleading because it’s my passion. My heart bleeds for it. Without cheer, I really don’t know what I would do with myself.
“I knew the Westminster Cheerleading team was the right fit for me because our coach, Sarah Parish, coaches just like my high school coach. She pushes us to be our best and to show up and show out at every game.”
Now, her mission is to finish her undergraduate degree in psychology before studying for a master’s degree to eventually become a mental health counselor. In particular, she hopes to work with children who experience Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
Interestingly, Lagunas has another career she’s continuing at Westminster as a cheerleader for the Titans. Cheerleading is something that has changed her life for the better and helped her to meet many of her best friends. It also gave her various role models in her life, including her first cheerleading coaches, Tammy Moore, Amanda Lilley, and Jaclyn Trylko, who she credits for being by her side through every step.
“They taught me everything I needed to know and supported every step I took with cheer,” she said. “From all the way in the beginning when I first tried out for cheerleading to recovering from a serious injury in the beginning of my senior year, these women pushed to make me better at what I love to do. Without them, I wouldn’t be as confident in myself as I am today, and I am forever thankful for all they have done for me and continue to do for the Meadville cheerleading program.”
Lagunas was a freshman during one of the best seasons in Meadville football history that saw the Bulldogs win a District 10 championship and advance into the state playoffs. Seeing her peers make history for the school and being there to witness it provide for some of her favorite memories the sport of cheerleading have brought her.
“I was on the sidelines at the D10 football game and state game, which were experiences unlike any other. The excitement from the crowd, team, and cheerleaders filled the stands. Those were the best games I had the chance to cheer for during my high school career.”
While cheerleading was not affected in her senior year at Meadville, her first year of college cheerleading was altered as fall sports in the PAC were moved to the spring semester in 2021, while winter sports were going on through the early part of the spring semester. This meant balancing basketball and football cheerleading duties in the same season, something that will hopefully remain unique to 2021.
To become a college student and cheerleader, she credits her high school coaches Tammy Moore, Amanda Lilley, and Jaclyn Trylko in addition to her friends, family, and teammates for keeping her on the right path towards the future.
Cheerleading is much more than a sport for Lanie Lagunas. It is a huge part of who she is. The sport is one that has changed her life and is not as easy as many believe.
“We work just as hard as any other sport,” said the Meadville native. “Our team is constantly brainstorming new stunts to impress the crowd and is mentally and physically strong. We have to be in order to lift other girls in the air or to be the one lifted or thrown in the air.
“We don’t just sit still and look pretty and have so much love and support for the teams we cheer for. We jump around and get just as involved with the game as the crowd.”
Nearing the halfway mark of her college education, Lanie Lagunas is continuing to take part in the sport she loves while working towards a career she knows will make a difference in the world of mental health. Through cheerleading, she’s become a stronger young woman and has obtained skills that will transfer to the workplace soon.