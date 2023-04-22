LINESVILLE — Conneaut led entering the seventh inning, but General McLane rallied to force extra innings and won 5-3 in eight innings on Friday.
The Eagles took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth in the Region 5 matchup. Senior Kaley Cook singled before Linda Shepard, a Penn State New Kensington commit, belted a homer over the center field wall to give her team the lead.
In the seventh, Shepard forced the Lancers into a ground out but back-to-back doubles gave McLane a run. After a line out, the Eagles needed one more out to win the game, but Sydney Clark hit an RBI single to right field to tie the game at 3.
General McLane's Bailey Cannon, a Mercyhurst University commit, forced Conneaut into three quick outs and forced extra time.
"She's going to pitch in college and is a phenomenal pitcher. She kept us off balance," Conneaut head coach Jason Onderko said. "We'll be excited to go against her next time."
On offense, Cannon singled and then was brought home on an RBI single from Catrina Miller. A Lili Mook sacrifice fly scored Miller and put the Lancers ahead 5-3.
Needing two runs to stay alive, the Eagles gave it their all. With two outs, Cook reached first on an error. Shepard singled to give the Eagles two base runners, but Cannon forced a fly out to secure the win for McLane.
"There's never any question about the girls' effort. They always try hard and they always do everything we ask them to do," Onderko said. "Sometimes we might try a little too hard instead of letting the game come to us. The effort is never in question."
General McLane out-hit Conneaut 8-6. Shepard was 2-4 in the game with two RBIs. Also securing hits were Lainie Harrington, Ashlee Barabas and Jaidyn Jordan.
In the circle, Shepard struck out four batters with no walks. Cannon struck out nine with no walks and two earned runs.
The loss marked two straight for the Eagles. Conneaut lost to region leader Cathedral Prep on Thursday and is now 4-2 in the region, as is General McLane.
"Each game you try to learn from — the positives and the negatives," Onderko said. "You learn and grow from it."
Conneaut is 9-3 overall. The Eagles will host Warren on Tuesday as they get into the second half of their region schedule. Conneaut will play at General McLane on Thursday.
General McLane (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) Dibble 4-0-0-0, Cannon 4-1-1-0, Miller 4-2-3-2, Mook 4-0-0-1, Bennett 4-1-1-0, Lorah 3-1-2-1, Rapela 2-0-0-0, Clark 3-0-1-1, Teed 3-0-0-0. Totals 31-5-8-5.
Conneaut (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) E. Harrington 4-0-0-0, Cook 4-1-1-0, Shepard 4-1-2-2, Wise 4-0-0-0, L. Harrington 3-1-1-0, Shrock 3-0-0-0, Barabas 3-0-1-1, Jordan 3-0-1-0 , Schlosser 2-0-0-0, Mihoci 1-0-0-0. Totals 31-3-6-3.
General McLane 000 100 22 — 5 8 1
Conneaut 010 002 00 — 3 6 0
BATTING
2B: GM — Bennett, Lorah.
HR: GM — Miller; C — Shepard.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) GM — Cannon WP 8-6-3-2-9-0; C — Shepard LP 8-8-5-6-4-0.
Records: General McLane 5-6, Conneaut 9-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.