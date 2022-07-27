WORCESTER, Mass. — The Lakeland Senior League Softball team lost the East Region tournament championship 10-4 to Camden-Wyoming (Delaware) on Tuesday.
With the loss, Lakeland’s season is over one game short of reaching the Senior League World Series.
“This team played the entire tournament with nine players every inning of every game. They had a ‘nine strong’ motto,” Lakeland manager Sam Enterline said. “Every girl on this team gave everything they had during the tournament. They truly were ‘nine strong’ and it was an honor to coach them. They’re a very special group of players.”
The roster features nine girls from Conneaut, Saegertown and Jamestown. Enterline also credits assistant coach Jaime Jordan for the team’s success.
“This run wouldn’t have been possible without her,” Enterline said.
In the championship game on Tuesday, Jaidyn Jordan was 3-4 at the plate with one RBI. Courtney Vennare and Savannah Thurber each had one RBI.
To reach the title game, Lakeland beat Elkton (Maryland) 2-0 on Tuesday morning. In the circle, Thurber allowed no hits and three runs in seven innings.
Lakeland scored both runs in the first inning before Thurber and the defense held Elkton off the rest of the way. Madilyn Enterline reached first on an error and scored on a Jordan double. Kylie Shrock brought Jordan home on a groundout for the team’s second run.
In the four day tournament, Lakeland was 4-1 in pool play and 2-1 in elimination games. Overall, the team outscored its opponents 46-32.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.