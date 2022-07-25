WORCESTER — The Lakeland Senior League softball team is 3-0 through two days of pool play at the East Region tournament in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Lakeland defeated Pine Bush (New York) 8-7 on Saturday. Savannah Thurber struck out three batters and had three earned runs in the win. At the plate, Madilyn Enterline and Thurber each scored two runs. Enterline had two triples. Jaidyn Jordan and Emily Enterline each had multiple hits.
In the second game on Saturday, Lakeland beat Camden-Wyoming (Delaware) 8-4. In the circle, Kylie Shrock struck out six and had three earned runs. Jordan, Shrock, Thurber and Courtney Vennare recorded multiple hits. Jordan and M. Enterline each scored twice.
On Sunday, Lakeland beat Elkton (Maryland) 2-1. In the bottom of the third inning, M. Enterline opened the inning with a triple. Jordan bunted down the third base line and Elkton’s pitcher faked a throw to first base in an effort to get M. Enterline out at third base, but she dove back in time and was safe on the bag. It allowed Jordan to reach second base.
With no outs, Jillian Mihoci brought M. Enterline home to score on a sacrifice bunt. Shrock followed with an RBI single to give Lakeland a 2-0 lead.
In the circle, Thurber struck out eight batters and had zero earned runs.
Lakeland will play Pennsville (New Jersey) today at 9 a.m. to wrap up pool play. In the afternoon, a round of quarterfinals will take place before semifinals and a championship game on Tuesday.
